More arraignments in Manistee shooting

Jun. 29—MANISTEE — A man and a woman were charged with drug-related felonies after suspected involvement in a shooting earlier this month, according to Manistee Police Department Chief Joshua Glass.

Garrett Teal Schrader and Deanna Lynn Spoor were arraigned Wednesday in the 85th District Court in Manistee and charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, Glass said in a statement.

Schrader's bond was set at a 10 percent of $50,000 and Spoor's was set at 10 percent of $25,000, according to court records.

Glass previously said the June 16 incident was "not a random act;" they believe everyone involved knew each other and that the shooting was drug-related. That Friday, around 12:30 p.m. two men were shot in the 200 block of Fifth Street. Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old Traverse City man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and later found a 19-year-old Muskegon man who had sustained two gunshot wounds to his extremities. Both injured men were stabilized, according to previous reports.

Deontae Deshawn Duncan, 19, arraigned on June 18, was charged with: assault with intent to murder two counts of weapons offense felony firearms, one count of weapons offense received and concealing and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records.