More arrests, charges in connection to killing of Ithaca native Thomas Rath

New York State Police have made an additional arrest in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Ithaca native, Thomas P. Rath.

Police arrested 39-year-old Kysha S. Radcliff, of Dryden, NY, who has since been charged with first-degree kidnapping for her role in this case, increasing the number of related arrests to 12.

Additionally, three people were arraigned in the Tioga County Court on Oct 6, for charges relating to the case.

Joseph M Howell, a 37 year old male from Newfield New York, has been charged with first-and-second degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, as well as three counts of Intimidating a witness, a class E felony.

Colleen E. Dillon, a 31 year old female from Newfield, and Kysha S. Radcliff, a 39 year old woman from Lansing, were previously charged with first-degree kidnapping in the case, but received additional charges after a Sept, 22 indictment.

Dillon was arraigned for first- and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, and Radcliff, was indicted with first-degree kidnapping on Sept. 22.

Additional indictments are pending, police say.

According to state police, Rath was forcibly abducted May 20, 2023 from his encampment in the natural area behind Lowes in the city of Ithaca, known as "the Jungle."

On that day the Ithaca City Police Department received a call to "check the welfare," and at that point, an investigation was initiated with very limited information.

Rath's body was found in a shallow grave in Candor on Aug 3.

Ithaca and state police made a string of 10 arrests, starting August 16 and continuing through August 24, state police announced August 28.

