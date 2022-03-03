More arrests in deadly bowling alley shooting, Fresno police say. One suspect at large

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on Thursday announced multiple arrests made in connection to a gang-related homicide at a Fresno bowling alley last month.

Earlier this week, Fresno police arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting: Giovanni Gustavo Rodriguez, 19, and Rafael Ordaz Gonzalez, 18.







Both were booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder. Their bail was set at $1.5 million.

In an update to the case Thursday, Balderrama said 44-year-old Gustavo Mendez, 28-year-old Isaac Havens and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile male have also been arrested for assault charges and for participating in the crime for the benefit of their gang.

The killing took place early February after a heated argument at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in north Fresno left 18-year-old Devin Johnson dead. The investigation determined that the “shooting was a gang-motivated murder involving several other criminal gang members,” according to a police news release sent Thursday.

Detectives are still searching for 23-year-old Samuel Serena, a parolee at large who has a warrant issued for his arrest on an unrelated case.

Although the investigation is complete, anyone who has information on this case can contact Homicide Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at 559-621-2451. Or you can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.