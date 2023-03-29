More arrests made in aggravated assault case

Mar. 29—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Gang Unit, in conjunction with APD's Robbery/Homicide Unit, executed another search warrant in the 1200 block of Julia Avenue Tuesday after receiving information regarding the whereabouts of more suspects in recent aggravated assault cases, a department news release noted.

Arrested were:

— De'Cameron Clark, 21, on armed robbery, aggravated assault, and gang participation charges;

— Karmersha Lang, 20, on a probation violation warrant.

Both offenders were transported to Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to any active cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.