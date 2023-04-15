More arrests made in Ector County

Apr. 14—Another arrest has been made in connection with what police are saying was a drug deal gone wrong.

On April 4, Alize Marie Padilla, 17, and Faustino Martin Calderon, 20, were arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Padilla told officers investigating a shots fired call on North Texas Avenue that she and Calderon got into an argument with Calderon's cousin because the cousin showed up to buy THC without the $1,300 he owed for it.

Although Calderon's aunt alleged someone inside fired it twice, Padilla told officers they just "carried" the gun during the assault.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 9 mm handgun, zip lock bags and several vape cartridges containing a total of 55 grams of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to the report.

Officers noted the amount of THC found exceeded the normal amount for personal usage.

On Thursday, Padilla's father, Jose Antonio Padilla, 41, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a new police report, Alize Padilla and Calderon both said Alize's father had fired a gun that night.

Jose Padilla was convicted of burglarizing a house in 2012 and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm at an individual and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2016, the OPD report indicated.

He remained in the Ector County jail Friday. No bond had been set as of Friday afternoon.

Alize Padilla posted $52,000 in surety bonds and was released April 5. Calderon was released Tuesday after posting the same.