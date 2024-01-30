More arrests and official charges in teen violence cases
two teens were officially charged for their alleged involvement in an assault at Gilbert Parking garage on Monday.
Doc Rivers made his Bucks debut on Monday night in Denver, just days after he was hired to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
Ben Simmons played in his first game since Nov. 6 on Monday night.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
OpenAI hopes to win the trust of parents -- and policymakers -- by partnering with organizations that work to minimize tech and media harms to kids, preteens and teens. Case in point, OpenAI today announced a partnership with Common Sense Media, the nonprofit organization that reviews and ranks the suitability of various media and tech for kids, to collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young adults. As a part of the partnership, OpenAI will work with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" GPTs -- chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models -- in the GPT Store, OpenAI's GPT marketplace, based on Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
Amazon is no longer buying iRobot, makers of the Roomba vacuums.
Wall Street expects Amazon to be a "disruptive force" as it begins its ad tier rollout on Prime Video.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
Economic data gives Biden an edge over Trump, but there's more to the story.
Former former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against the founder of WWE
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affected the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly with the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
Ditch the extra layers of cloths and get one of these electric space heaters from Walmart instead, now up to 58% off.
Big pickups and SUVs share parking spaces that were designed for sedans and hatchbacks. The math does not always work out.
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.
Here's a preview of what the Alfa Romeo Milano will look like before its April reveal.
Jewelry, chocolates and other romantic favorites for the woman you love most.
European Union lawmakers scrambling for the bloc to be a contender in the generative AI race are presenting a package of support measures aimed at charging up homegrown AI startups and scale ups. Artificial intelligence technologies -- and especially generative AI models which are trained on very large data-sets and have capabilities such as being able to parse natural language and produce text, imagery or audio on demand -- are being viewed as a key strategic area for the bloc's future competitiveness.