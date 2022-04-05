🌱More Arrests in Sacramento Shooting + EG Man Arrested in Nevada

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Jeri Karges, your host of the Sacramento Daily.

Smiley Martin was taken into custody Tuesday in relation to the mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning. He will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of unlawful gun possession and having a machine gun. Martin is the brother of the man, Dontrae Martin, who was taken into custody on Monday in relation to the shooting. Smiley Martin was wounded in the gunfire and hospitalized for treatment, police said. He was identified as a person of interest and is being watched by police at the hospital while he receives treatment. A third man has also been arrested and faces gun charges. Hours after police said Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested, they announced that Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested and charged with unlawful gun possession. Police noted he was not currently charged with crimes directly related to the mass shooting. Detectives are still searching for more suspects. (Sacramento Patch) Around 4:40 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to a call about a car crashing into a home at 9947 Old Placerville Rd. in Rancho Cordova. Sacramento Metro Fire responded. The house is a mess! Fortunately, no injuries were reported. (CBS Sacramento) A report issued Monday from the Sacramento County Grand Jury found the Board of Supervisors had "scant interaction" with the county's Office of Public Health (OPH) until nearly five months into the COVID-19 pandemic. "This leadership and management deficit delayed needed OPH program funding which should have been immediately provided to OPH as one of the Board's first priorities," the grand jury report said. Monday's grand jury report recommended that the county executive, board of supervisors and OPH develop a public health emergency response plan. (ABC10) Senior Zach Graeber and juniors Ethan Smith and Nathan Short led Folsom High’s cross country team in the fall and have continued their strong running performances this spring on the track and field team. On Friday, the trio ran in the distance-medley event at the Stanford Invitational along with sophomore Andrew Abello and placed fifth overall, breaking the Folsom High school record time by 27 seconds. "That’s the first time in my coaching career that I’ve had two runners under 4:20 in the same season,” Folsom coach Steve Kinoshita said. “Zachary, Ethan and Nathan have done the work. Offseason, in-season, whatever it takes. They’re the most coachable trio in my career. They deserve the success and accolades they’re receiving. I’m very proud of these boys.” (Folsom Telegraph) An Elk Grove man was arrested after leading a chase through three Nevada counties on Sunday, authorities said. Zachary Schiele, 30, faced charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, and destruction of property, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada. Several agencies assisted in the pursuit, including the Nevada State Police and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. (CBS Sacramento)

Today in Sacramento:

Celebrate California Poppy Day with the Crocker . Observe the many paintings in the Museum’s collection that depict the state flower, and analyze the shapes that make up the poppy’s form. Afterward, create several drawings from observation with actual poppies, then choose one to develop into a painting. (6:00 PM)

Blues and Bourbon Wednesdays: HowellDevine Release Party presented by Swell Productions will be at The Starlet Room at Harlow's in Sacramento. (6:30 PM)

Secure your future with this Social Security Workshop hosted in Elk Grove . (6:30 PM)

Curiel, Earll, and Friends features Diego Curiel, Jimmy Earll, and special surprise guests that you have to come out to Laughs Unlimited in Old Sac to see. (7:30 PM)

