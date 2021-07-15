More arrests — and suspects being sought — in shocking killing of Haitian president Moïse

Jacqueline Charles, Kevin G. Hall
·5 min read

Haitian police announced late Wednesday the arrest of two more people, one with ties to Florida and another with a drug-linked past, in a blossoming probe into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

A week after Moïse’s shocking killing, which also left his wife Martine wounded and whisked to South Florida for treatment, Haiti’s interim national police chief, Léon Charles, assembled journalists to update them on his investigation and renew a pledge to answer the question of who is behind the murder and who bankrolled it.

One of the new arrests was of Gilbert Dragon, a soft-spoken former rebel leader who played a key role in the bloody 2004 coup that ousted Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Dragon was second-in-command at the time to Guy Philippe, the coup leader who was arrested in 2014 just days before he was going to be sworn in as a senator, and flown to the United States by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on drug charges. Philippe later pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Also among the recently arrested is Reynaldo Corvington, who had his own security company in Haiti called Corvington Courier & Security Services. Its homepage boasts Integrity-Independence-Confidence.

Public records and social media show that Corvington has family in South Florida, although his company is not registered in the Sunshine State.

In a presentation that identified the two newly arrested men, who brought to 23 the number of suspects in custody, Charles identified the Doral-based firm CTU Security and said its Venezuelan-émigré owner Antonio Intriago is now a person of interest. Intriago has disappeared, not answering his phones or knocks on his door.

Charles also named Walter Vientemilla, who heads a South Florida lender called Worldwide Capital Lending Group, as a person of interest. The Miami Herald and the McClatchy Washington Bureau tried repeatedly to reach Vientemilla, leaving messages with his employees that he did not answer. Charles alleged that a Worldwide Capital Lending meeting served as a forum to plan the assassination.

Haiti&#x002019;s President Jovenel Mo&#xef;se was assassinated in his home on July 7.
Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home on July 7.

Seven arrest warrants have been issued and dozens of interrogations have taken place involving members of the president’s security team and those in custody, police said. On Wednesday, the head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) failed to show up in court to answer questions about the assassination from an investigative judge. In a letter to the judge, Dimitri Hérard said he could not appear because he is being held in isolation by the inspector general of the police, the equivalent of internal affairs.

Haitian police said four police officials fall into this category, including Hérard.

Five Haitians are now in custody along with 18 Colombian security men who were arrested in the hours after the July 7 assassination at the president’s private residence in the Pelerin 5 neighborhood of metropolitan Port-au-Prince. All of the Colombians, Charles said Wednesday, are “ex-military.”

“We are advancing,” he said about the investigation, which has now been joined by a team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation that arrived in the country. “We are retracing what happened.”

In Colombia, the radio station Caracol on Wednesday broadcast what it said were messages sent over Whatsapp between the Colombians who were being recruited. One man who said he helped arrange the work for them, Carlos Arturo García Zamora, insisted they were duped. The men thought they were contracted to provide security, he said, sharing a Whatsapp message to all of them.

“Gentlemen, the proposal is as follows: ‘There is an American company that needs special forces personnel, commandos with experience, to realize a job in Central America. The pay is between $2,500 and $3,500 month,” read the message broadcast by Caracol, which went on to say 100 men were needed initially but it could grow to 500 and could involve urban combat.

Importantly, the message said the operation would be “under the protection of the American government. They are going to equip us and they are going to pay us our salaries.”

When the assault began on the Haitian president’s residences, invaders shouted it was a DEA operation, something strongly denied by the DEA and other U.S. agencies.

Charles Wednesday said one of the men sought by Haitian police, Joseph Felix Badio, an ex-government functionary, is the one who fabricated the DEA logo used by the group. Also a hat emblazoned with DEA was found in the home of another Haitian American in custody, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who has ties to South Florida going back more than 20 years.

The Miami Herald and McClatchy reached out via social media to García, who hails from Tuluá and said he had 21 years experience in the Colombian army. He did not respond to requests for an interview.

Charles, Haiti’s interim police chief, alleges that the contract soldiers entered Haiti via Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on June 6, and that James Solages, until April a maintenance director at a Lantana senior-living center, was one of the people who led coordination efforts. Charles showed a photograph of what he said was a meeting of Worldwide Capital Lending Group, which Solages, 35, attended along with Sanon, the Haitian doctor from South Florida arrested in connection with the assassination. Intriago was also shown to be at that meeting.

Aside from those two South Florida men, West Palm Beach resident James G. Vincent, 55, surrendered to Haitian authorities, saying he worked with the Colombians as a translator and was a former DEA informant. In an unusual move, the DEA issued a statement saying one of the Haitian arrests involved a former informant.

Charles said late Wednesday that Haitians provided vehicles, homes, arms, even a fake logo of the DEA as part of the plot that involved at least three individuals with drug trafficking ties, an ex-Haitian senator, a former anti-corruption official and a bankrupt Haitian doctor, Sanon, who lives in South Florida.

Police have now issued wanted posters for those four individuals and have searched 10 buildings and homes that they believe may have been used in the plot, or housed some of the suspects.

Still unanswered is a motive for the gruesome assassination and an explanation as to why none of the members of the president’s security detail were killed or injured in the overnight-hours attack.

“The police will not stop,” Charles said, adding that there are others they are looking for. “The police are mobilized 24-7.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. On Wednesday, Judge Joel Yates

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • 2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man

    This stems from a controversial traffic stop in March 2017 in which a man's arrest for a traffic violation was caught on body camera video.

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Police cause suspect to spin out during S. Loop chase

    If you got caught up in a traffic jam, police said it all started out as a chase on a "suspicious vehicle."