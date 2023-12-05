More atrocities in Donetsk Oblast: Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian soldiers who raped women and tortured prisoners of war

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified another Russian military unit and the servicemen from it who have been involved in committing atrocities against prisoners of war and civilians.

Source: SSU press service

Details: It is noted that the SSU uncovered further war crimes committed by the Russian army with the help of recently intercepted conversations between Russians who are in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

In particular, the special service intercepted a telephone interview that a Russian war correspondent conducted with a Russian citizen from Bashkortostan (an autonomous republic, part of the Russian Federation – ed.). He was identified as a serviceman with the alias Rafael, who served in the 3rd Battalion named after Marat Safin (7th Company, 36th Regiment of the 25th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, military unit No. 12274).

The female voice in the recording belongs to Guzel Kudasheva, who works for the newspaper Aurgazynsky Vestnik. According to the SSU’s information, she is a propagandist who regularly collects stories for her articles about fellow Russians fighting in the war in Ukraine.

"Our Bashkir boys got drunk, captured this woman in the city, raped her, killed her and burned the corpse," the Russian says, describing what his battalion did.

The so-called media representative asks for details and learns that there were four rapists and that the Russian command turns a blind eye to such cases of violence.

The Russian continues to share the "feats" of Bashkir fighters and details of how they torture and rape prisoners of war. But the "war correspondent" asks him not to say any more, as the details are too frightening.

Kudasheva regularly publishes the "most interesting" cases from the life of the unit in the local newspaper, as well as on her VKontakte page. But there is not a single word about the war crimes of the Russian invaders, only about their allegedly heroic "feats", the SSU notes.

Quote: "The Security Service has already opened the relevant criminal proceedings, carefully documenting these crimes, identifying those involved and taking comprehensive measures to ensure they are held accountable for what they have done."

