More than awareness needed to fight sexual assault

Timothy Lusch

On April 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared this month Sexual Assault Awareness Month. She rightly calls attention to a despicable — and all too common — crime affecting 12,000 Michiganders in 2020 alone, according to the Michigan State Police.

Her proclamation states that “sexual violence often has a deep and enduring impact on survivors and their psychological, emotional, social, and physical health.” It also has an impact on the families and communities of victims.

Addressing the impact of violence on families and communities across the state, Gov. Whitmer signed a bill in March allowing the Michigan Parole Board to delay annual or semi-annual hearings for certain violent criminals by up to five years. “Every family,” Whitmer said, “deserves to feel safe at home and in their community. Keeping people safe is a top priority, whether from a deadly virus or violent crime."

But is it?

The Michigan Parole Board recently ordered the release of Larry Allen Moore, convicted in Monroe County for the 1986 murder of Connie Probst. According to police reports, Probst, 20, was beaten and raped by Moore and another assailant in her apartment. The pair then strangled her with a curling iron cord. Shortly after, Moore spent the day at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio. A small detail, perhaps, but one that offers a big window into the mind of a soon-to-be-released killer.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office appealed the Parole Board’s decision and the 38th Circuit Court agreed. However, a Michigan appellate court disagreed, siding with the Parole Board and effectively ensuring Moore’s release into the community (believed to be soon in Lenawee County). This isn’t the first time the Parole Board tried to let Moore out. One occasion, soon after ordering Moore’s release, the Parole Board took the unusual step of reversing itself. A local grassroots campaign and complaints to then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s office encouraged the board to revisit the evidence against Moore and deny his parole.

And for good reason. Moore has not been a model prisoner. In 2013, he was convicted of possessing a weapon in prison, a very serious felony. If Moore can’t follow the rules in prison, what is the likelihood of him doing so in society? And who are most vulnerable if he gets out? Women.

We can talk about sexual assault awareness and politicians can issue proclamations. But what really matters is action. Violence against women — especially sexual violence — is a plague. And yet we repeatedly fail them. Larry Nassar would never have abused hundreds of female gymnasts if the people with power had done something.

Gov. Whitmer has the power to keep Larry Allen Moore in prison and spare the victims' families the pain and torment of knowing that he is free. It is an election year and Michigan women will want to know if Gov. Whitmer is fighting for them or just talking about it.

Timothy D. Lusch is an attorney in Cleveland, Ohio, and a former assistant prosecuting attorney for Monroe County from 2006-16. He was a founding member of the Monroe County Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Timothy Lusch: More than awareness needed to fight sexual assault