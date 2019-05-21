More baby boomers stay in their homes as they reach retirement, skipping downsizing

It’s always been a sort of final chapter of the American dream: Get married and have kids. Buy a house. Move to a bigger house. Downsize to a smaller one.

But a growing number of aging baby boomers are saying, “No, thanks” to downsizing, choosing instead to remain in the same sprawling houses in which they raised kids and created lifelong memories.

“We’re just not seeing that much downsizing,” says Alexandra Lee, a housing data analyst at Trulia, a real estate research firm.

While many older Americans are still stepping down to smaller homes, they're doing so later in life. The trend is contributing to a housing supply shortage across much of the country.

A more modest home typically means less upkeep and a potential financial windfall as a big chunk of the proceeds from the sale of the larger property can help bolster retirement nest eggs.

Boomers, however, are defying the traditional bounds of advancing age just as they rebelled against the establishment in the 1960s and work- and family-centered values in the 1970s in favor of self-fulfillment.

“They have refused to follow what the traditional expectations were,” says Barbara Risman, a sociology professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

There are other forces at work. Boomers, generally those age 54 to 73, are working longer and putting off retirement. Many of their millennial children are living with them well into adulthood. And there’s a dire shortage of less expensive entry-level houses across the country, pushing up prices in that category and making the trade-off less appealing.

Fifty-two percent of boomers say they’ll never move from their current home, according to a Chase bank survey of 753 boomer homeowners released earlier this year. Chase doesn’t have comparable data from an earlier period. An Ipsos/USA TODAY poll of 45- to 65-year-olds in 2017 found 43% anticipated remaining in their current residence through their retirement, possibly indicating the share of non-downsizers is rising.

Jeff and Shelly Levy plan to stay in their 3,900-square-foot four-bedroom house in the Memorial section of Houston. More

Many boomers are staying in their longtime homes and communities because they’re deferring retirement. About 20% of Americans 65 and older are working or looking for jobs, up from 12.1% in 1996, Labor Department figures show. Older people are staying in the workforce because they’re healthier and will need bigger nest eggs to finance longer retirements, according to Jennifer Schramm, senior strategic policy adviser for the AARP Public policy Institute. Also, many older workers’ retirement savings were hammered a decade ago, she says.

Jeff Levy, 58, an insurance broker who lives in a 3,900-square-foot, four-bedroom house in the upscale Memorial section of Houston, plans to work into his 70s. “Our home is less than one mile from my office,” he says. “Downsizing and moving further away from the office is not attractive.”

Levy’s wife, Shelly, 55, wouldn’t mind moving to a high-rise that offers more security and “turnkey” services at some point. “What do we do with this big space?” she says. But Shelly, a legal assistant, adds they would prefer to stay in Memorial and the few condominiums there cost about the same as their house.

Plus, the Levys want to have the house available for visits from their two adult children and, eventually, grandchildren.

“I am looking forward to the day when our children have kids, and they come to our house and play in their parents’ room,” Jeff says.

