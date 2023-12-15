More ‘Bad Elf’: Sacramento sheriff shares details about $7K theft from 5 stores; 3 arrested

Three women arrested in a recent Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office operation to combat retail theft are accused of stealing more than $7,000 worth of merchandise across five retailers in one day, the agency said Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 285 people in Operation Bad Elf and cited 233 people, Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said. The women were spotted allegedly failing to pay for a cart filled with items at Target and arrested. Deputies then found hundreds of other items in their vehicle the sheriff said in a social media post.

The women were arrested Dec. 3 on suspicion of felony grand theft and conspiracy for allegedly stealing from Lululemon, Bath & Body Works, Michaels, CVS and TJ Maxx, the sheriff said.

Suspects Sloane Minor and Mariah Barksdale have been arraigned and pleaded not guilty, Sacramento Superior Court records show. A third woman was released Wednesday and hasn’t yet been charged.

Minor is scheduled to return to court Jan. 29 for a settlement conference and Barksdale on Dec. 21 for a hearing.

Merchandise was returned to stores’ owners, with about $7,240 worth recovered, the sheriff said.

Deputies added the women may have participated in more organized retail thefts across the Sacramento area and are asking the public’s help.

If anyone has more information, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Witnesses could get $1,000 if they provide information that leads to an arrest. They can remain anonymous.