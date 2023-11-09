Get more bang for your buck at these family friendly all-inclusive resorts

Before booking my first all-inclusive family vacation, I was intimidated by all of the different pricing plans and activities to choose from. But now that I'm a seasoned all-inclusive resort pro with many such family vacations under my belt, I love the perks and amenities you get from these family resorts and find them especially cost-effective for my family because everything's included in the package price.

FIND A DEAL: 12 best hotel booking sites for cheap prices

Not every resort is the same, though, and what sets the best value all-inclusive resorts apart from the competition is the sheer range of amenities and activities offered. Here are my picks for the best bang-for-your-buck resorts around the world where everything's included and the amenities go above and beyond.

1. Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf and Spa Resort

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach

The sprawling 749-suite Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf and Spa Resort isn't just one of the best values in Mexico, it also ranks among the top all-inclusive beach resorts in the world. Both family-friendly and affordable, it rewards with expansive ocean views, an award-winning spa, tons of activities for kids and adults, and plenty of great dining options. From casual poolside at Aquabar and Grill or Asian Fusion to the 24-hour Bistro and nearby Market at Quivira, you can expect a wide variety to satisfy even picky taste buds.

SAVE MONEY: Kids stay free at these 10 all-inclusive family resorts

Among the amenities are six large swimming pools (one exclusive to children), private access to El Médano Beach, tennis courts, and the impressive Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course, named one of the world's greatest golf courses by Golf Digest. Additional activities, such as horseback riding on the beach, ATV tours, zip-lining, and dolphin adventures, can be booked through the concierge.

The Fun Lab Teens Club is the perfect place for your tweens and teens to hang out. There's an assortment of games— including billiards, air hockey, and arcade games — and it's a popular spot for gathering and meeting other kids. The Lab’s selection of snacks and sodas are complimentary and part of the all-inclusive package.

Junior Suites are spacious with fully equipped kitchenettes and refrigerators, plus a comfy living room area and plenty of outdoor seating for dining al fresco. For families seeking more space, the Executive Ocean View Suites are the way to go. At 1,088 square feet, they're huge and come with a private bedroom and living room with sofa sleeper to accommodate more people. Rates start at $620 per night for two adults and up to two children 12 years old and under.

2. Woodloch Resort

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Woodloch Resort

Looking for an all-inclusive lakefront resort in the U.S. that really packs a punch? The perennially popular Woodloch Resort in the Poconos has been family-owned and operated by the Kiesendahl family for 60 years. A year-round resort, Woodloch’s championship golf course and award-winning spa will keep parents busy, while kids' activities include archery, hayrides, scavenger hunts, and pool games. Additional perks include an indoor and outdoor adventure playground, arts and crafts center, tennis courts, indoor splash zone, miniature golf course, and go-cart complex.

BEST TRIP EVER: 50 best family vacation ideas for all ages

There are three dining options to choose from: the main dining room at the resort, the restaurants at nearby sister properties, The Inn at Woodloch Pines, and Woodloch Springs. There are also several meal plans to choose from, which provide plenty of flexibility. Rates start at $165 per adult/per night (excluding taxes and fees), depending on the plan. Children’s rates vary by age. For convenience, all accommodations feature minifridges and coffee makers. Some suites have a kitchenette and washer and dryer.

3. Beaches Turks and Caicos

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Beaches Turks and Caicos

Family vacations in Turks and Caicos can be pricey, but with Beaches Turks and Caicos you get a lot more bang for your buck than at a standard family resort in the Caribbean (read our full review here). This best-value all-inclusive resort features a massive 45,000-square-foot waterpark, more than 20 dining options, and 10 pools. A stunning, walkable beach is steps from your front door, and for water enthusiasts, there's plenty of opportunities for kayaking, surfing, and snorkeling.

BUDGET-FRIENDLY: 11 cheap family vacations That are super fun

One of the best features here is the kids club, called Beaches Kids Camp. Included in the all-inclusive rate are the services of certified nannies to watch over babies and toddlers. Private childcare is also available at an additional charge. The Xbox Play Lounge is great for kids of all ages, while teenagers can enjoy the popular disco.

Five unique "villages," each with a different theme, transport you to the streets of Italy, the casual vibe of the Keys, the tropical ambiance of the Caribbean islands and Seaside Villages, and the warmth of a French Village. Rooms are airy and outfitted with rattan furniture and tropical aesthetics. Villas feature three floors, a full kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, living room, and bathrooms with shower and tub combinations. Rates start at $411 per person/per night. Children’s rates start at $38 per person/per night.

Beaches also has two kid-friendly resorts in Jamaica (Beaches Negril and Beaches Ocho Rios). Both are also great value all-inclusive resorts for families.

4. Mohonk Mountain House

New Paltz, New York

Mohonk kayaking

A Victorian castle dating to 1869, the iconic Mohonk Mountain House is nestled along glacier-formed Lake Mohonk with majestic views of the Shawangunk Mountains. It's surrounded by more than 40,000 acres of nature, and it's a great value because you get amenities like three hearty daily meals, fitness classes, access to an indoor pool, a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, and live entertainment.

KID-FRIENDLY: 19 best family resorts and hotels in the U.S.

With more than 85 miles of hiking trails to explore and water activities such as kayaking and fishing, there's never any shortage of things to do. Parents can find relaxation time at the spa’s steam room and sauna. The Kid’s Club offers morning, afternoon, and evening programming for children ages two to 12.

Rooms and suites are beautifully decorated with elegant antique furnishings. The Grove Lodge, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a 1,080-square-foot great room, can be rented for large families. In addition to all-inclusive savings, Mohonk also offers a variety of special packages.

5. Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

For a super good resort value that caters to kids, Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts in Punta Cana is an excellent choice. The suites here are spacious and colorful, with marble bathrooms, double vanity sinks, and smart TVs. Slightly pricier swim-up suites allow for direct pool access and a patio seating area. While there are numerous dining options, be sure to make reservations at Spacewalker, where you dine aboard a spaceship and enjoy creative interstellar cuisine. It’s a delightful and fun experience for the entire family.

FAMILY HOTELS: 9 fun hotels for kids with incredibly cool kids clubs

Kids will love the outdoor pool and water slides at the Aqua Nick water park, where they can get "slimed" if they aren't careful (it's just green water and the kids love it). Club Nick offers games, activities, and learning programs for kids ages four to 12 years old. Little ones will get to meet their favorite characters at this resort, from Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to SpongeBob SquarePants and many other Nickelodeon characters.

For adults, you can unwind with a spa treatment for two at Vassa Spa. Enjoy an outdoor couples massage followed by an afternoon at the relaxation lounge. Adults can also partake in some of the pop-up events at the resort such as tequila and culinary tastings.

Rates begin at $250 per adult/per night and kids start at $87 per night. Children three years old and under stay free. There's also a Nickelodeon resort in Mexico that's also among the best value all-inclusive resorts for families (read our full review).

6. Vista Verde Guest Ranch

Clark, Colorado

Vista Verde Guest Ranch in Colorado.

An all-inclusive dude ranch resort that caters to families with kids six years old and up, Vista Verde Guest Ranch has upscale one- to three-bedroom log cabins with private decks and hot tubs. Fully stocked refrigerators and goodie baskets upon check-in are just some of the delights you’ll find upon arrival. Your oasis has plush mattresses and cozy sitting areas, but what you won’t find are TVs or phones. You won't need them because there's so much to do, and though this is quite a pricey resort the value here is real.

COWBOY UP: 11 best dude ranches for families in the U.S. and Canada

The horses are the big draw for this ranch, but there are plenty of activities to keep all family members busy. Go paddling on the water or fly fishing in the warmer months. Come wintertime, try fat biking through the snow, or be whisked away to nearby Steamboat Ski Resort for skiing and snowboarding. For a fun family activity, book a dog sledding tour with professional guides who take you on a thrilling ride. (Off-site activities incur additional costs.)

Foodies rejoice because elevated cuisine can be found at Vista Verde. Expect weekly formal dining affairs where multi-courses are meant to be enjoyed while connecting with loved ones. There are also romantic candlelit dinners for adults so couples can spend some alone time together. This is a family resort, but at various times throughout the year Vista Verde caters to an "adults-only" crowd. Rates range from $800 to $1,165 per night, per person, depending on the season. Kids six to 13 are $100 per night less than adults throughout the year.

The article 6 best-value all-inclusive resorts for families appeared first on FamilyVacationist.com.

More from FamilyVacationist:

FamilyVacationist.com and TourScoop.com are owned and operated by Vacationist Media LLC. FamilyVacationist covers family vacation ideas; family vacation spots; all-inclusive family resorts; and must-have travel accessories for families. TourScoop covers guided group tours and tour operators, tour operator reviews, tour itinerary reviews and travel gear recommendations. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cheap family vacation? 6 all-inclusive resorts that offer good value