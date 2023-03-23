More banks will fail as interest rates rise, warns L&G chief - live updates

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point today - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

More banks will fail as interest rates continue to rise, an investment chief has warned, as the Bank of England is expected to announce another increase to fight rising inflation.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to increase interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25pc this lunchtime.

It comes after inflation unexpectedly increased to 10.4pc last month, driven by food prices rising at their highest rate in 45 years.

However, the Bank of England faces a "difficult balancing act" with the banking sector still in a delicate position following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and rescue of Credit Suisse.

Referring to the banking turmoil, Sonja Laud, chief investment officer at Legal & General, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Over 70 years and every hiking cycle we have seen in that period, we have never seen a hiking cycle that has not led either to a recession - which is 80pc of the cases - or a financial crisis, or both.

"The question always has been why should this time be different?

"If you slam on the brakes, the chances are something will break and it is always the weakest links that are flushed to the surface first.

"These were unique business cases and challenged business models that we have seen first.

"We have to expect more will break simply because we are trying to slow down the economy in order to arrest inflationary pressures."

Read the latest updates below.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 falls ahead of Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 has begun the day lower ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision.

London's blue-chip index has opened 0.4pc lower at 7,533.46 while the FTSE 250 has opened 0.2pc lower at 18,718.17.

The export-orientated FTSE 100 suffers if the pound strengthens. It hit a seven week high after the Fed raised rates by 0.25 basis points, having been heavily expected to raise rates by 0.5 basis points before the banking turmoil hit markets.

07:52 AM

Gambling Commission fines 32Red and Platinum Gaming £7.1m

Online gambling operators 32Red and Platinum Gaming - both part of Kindred Group - have been fined £7.1m for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures, the Gambling Commission said.

Story continues

32 Red Limited, which runs 32red.com, will pay £4,195,655 and Platinum Gaming Limited, which runs unibet.co.uk, will pay £2,937,599.

Both have also received an official warning following the Gambling Commission investigation.

32Red's social responsibility failures included failing to identify customers at risk of harm based on their session times, and not having effective enough controls to identify and protect potential problem gamblers.

One customer was allowed to deposit £43,000 and lose £36,000 within seven days, the commission said.

Some self-excluded or blocked customers were able to register on Platinum Gaming after being blocked or self-excluded on the 32Red platform, and Platinum Gaming also failed to identify and interact with customers who may have been experiencing harm.

32 Red, which runs 32red.com, has been fined for failing to identify customers at risk of harm - Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

07:35 AM

Amigo Loans to be wound down

Troubled loan company Amigo has has halted lending and will be wound down after it failed to raise money to compensate former customers under a scheme sanctioned by the High Court last year.

The business will be liquidated over the next year after bosses concluded it was "highly unlikely" it would be able to raise money from new investors in order to fund some of the repayments and keep its doors open.

Bosses said that they have "not received sufficient aggregate indications of interest to cover the total amount".

Staff will be consulted over the coming days.

The company said: "Our priority is to now undertake an orderly wind-down of both the Amigo Loans Ltd business and the wider group over the next 12 months or so in which we maximize returns for scheme creditors and look after our people as we move through the process."

A past Amigo Loans advert

07:31 AM

Bank of England faces 'far from an enviable decision'

As of this morning, traders are pricing in an 87pc chance that the Bank of England will increase interest rates by 0.25 percentage points later.

Daniel Jones, a corporate and FX dealer at Moneycorp, said:

The Bank of England faces a difficult decision today as it balances inflation risks against the country's economic prosperity. The demise of Silicon Valley Bank and the subsequent rescue of Credit Suisse have highlighted just how fragile the financial system is. One wrong move now will only add further pressure, and another rate hike could well be the thing that throws an already delicate balance off-kilter. Last year, the UK avoided a recession by a hair, and a rate rise at this stage could catalyse even tighter trading conditions for SMEs and push the UK economy over the edge. The Bank of England's separate plans to end favourable lending treatment for SMEs will add fuel to that same fire. A halt on rate hikes would help to keep UK SMEs' heads above water, but with continued high energy costs and increasing wage growth, inflation could very easily spiral out of control. It’s far from an enviable decision.

07:24 AM

Bank of England faces 'difficult balancing act' over inflation and banking turmoil

Economists and investors anticipate the Bank of England will raise interest rates a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25pc later.

That is despite calls for a pause in the tightening to ease turmoil in financial markets after soaring rates unsettled the banking system.

Sonja Laud, chief investment officer at Legal & General, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

It is a difficult balancing act. All throughout 2022 we have realised that central banks were quite slow initially and then accelerated the speed of rate hikes because they witnessed a dramatic increase in inflationary pressures. I think it is the broadening of inflationary pressures that is now worrying them and it is a balancing act. It is about arresting structural inflationary forces verses slowing down the economy too much. And it is trying to judge - particularly [amid] the financial stresses that have emerged over the past two weeks - how much they will slow down the economy and how much more they have to raise interest rates in order to facilitate this. This is painful because it will hit consumers across all the affective areas but at the end of the day it is about the balancing act. They will do everything and all central banks have been clear in their communication that they will do everything to arrest long term inflationary pressures in order to restore price stability.

07:21 AM

Good morning

The Bank of England faces a "difficult balancing act" as it makes its next decision on interest rates at lunchtime, according to analysts.

Its Monetary Policy Committee is likely to continue the quickest series of interest-rate increases in three decades to quell a inflation that accelerated in February.

However, Sonja Laud, chief investment officer at Legal & General, warned that the efforts to slow down the economy will likely lead to more banks failing as "the weakest links are flushed to the surface first"..

5 things to start your day

1) Federal Reserve raises rates despite banking crisis | The central bank pressed ahead with a 0.25 percentage point rise in a bid to quash stubbornly-high inflation, despite ongoing problems for regional banks.

2) Andrew Bailey warns of ‘moral hazard’ after US bailout of SVB customers | Bank of England governor criticises US officials for protecting all depositors

3) What caused the shock inflation rise – and what it means for interest rates | Surprise jump in prices piles pressure on Bank of England on eve of rates decision

4) London stock market £200bn smaller than Paris | Fears grow that the City is losing its allure amid an exodus of companies

5) Google’s Bard chatbot repeats mistake that wiped $120bn off share price | Tech giant launches chatbot for public trial but admits it will make errors

What happened overnight

Asian markets mostly rose and the dollar retreated, brushing off a Wall Street retreat on hopes the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate rise would be one of its last.

Hong Kong led gains, adding more than 1pc thanks to a rally in tech firms, while Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Wellington were also up.

The gains came even as bank chief Jerome Powell dealt a blow to hopes it could cut borrowing costs later in the year to soothe banking sector fears.

In a widely expected move, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points but recast its outlook to a more cautious stance as a result of the banking stress.

Sydney, Singapore and Manila slipped. In Japan, stocks ended lower Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.2pc to 27,419.61, while the broader Topix index fell 0.3pc to 1,957.32.

Wall Street stocks sank after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates 0.25 percentage points in line with market expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 530.49 points, closing down at 1.6pc at 32,030.11.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 1.7pc to 3,936.97, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.6pc to 11,669.96.

In particular, shares in US lenders plummeted after the Federal Reserved warned of tighter lending conditions following recent bank failures and the Treasury Secretary ruled out blanket deposit insurance.

The S&P 500 Banks Industry Group Index dropped 3.7pc to 277.44.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields slightly retreated as interest rates rose. The two-year yield dropped to 3.96pc, while the benchmark 10-year yield dipped to 3.46pc.

Across the Atlantic, the pound surged against the weak dollar, climbing to a seven week high of $1.23.