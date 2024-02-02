More beef products recalled by Isle of Man meat plant

Isle of Man Meats is owned by government but run at arm's length

The Isle of Man's meat plant has been told to destroy more beef products after an environmental health investigation.

A recall was ordered last month after a faulty packaging machine caused production delays.

In recent days, concerns have been raised about processing practices, an environment department spokesman said.

But there have been "no reports of ill health" at the Isle of Man Meats-run plant.

Since the earlier recall, the department's Environmental Health Unit (EHU) has been reviewing processes to make sure they all meet industry standards.

Some beef products sent to local retailers, including "a small amount" delivered to Tesco, were recalled and disposed of before entering the consumer supply chain, the spokesman added.

'Not taken lightly'

Deputy environment minister Michelle Haywood said "the health and wellbeing of consumers is paramount" and as the regulator the department was "working closely" with the company - which is run at arm's length - "to ensure standards are being met".

Food waste was "a matter of regret in any business, especially in times of economic challenge and this decision was not taken lightly", she said.

"Everyone involved understands the time and effort expended by our farmers in producing high quality stock for our local and export markets", Dr Haywood added.

