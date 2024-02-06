'More about behavior change than money': Lakeland considers $2 an hour for street parking

Lakeland is considering a recommendation by city staff to eliminate free parking downtown. According the the proposal, on-street parking would cost up to $2 per hour, which garage parking would remain at $1 an hour.

LAKELAND ― By this summer, Lakeland is expected to eliminate its practice of offering free downtown parking to visit local restaurants and retail.

Visitors may be asked to pay up to $2 an hour for the city's prime parking spots.

Tess Schwartz, Lakeland's traffic operations manager, presented a proposal for the new downtown parking-management plan to city commissioners Monday afternoon. Her recommendations are based on the Downtown Parking Assessment performed by Lakeland-based consultants Kimley-Horn.

By spring, Schwartz recommends that Lakeland change its parking rates up to $2 per hour for on-street parking spaces, up to a maximum of four hours per day. This will replace the city's current policy of offering visitors two hours of free parking per day on 132 spaces along downtown streets such as Tennessee and Kentucky avenues, and Pine, Lemon and Main Streets.

"We are looking for that 80% occupancy on the street," she said. "So that we have one or two spaces available on every block."

Mayor Bill Mutz almost immediately voiced a bit of a gut-level backlash to the suggest rate increase.

"I don't feel like I want to charge that, but I'm sorry about that," he said. "We want people to turn over the metered spaces and $2 an hour is more motivating than $1 an hour."

Those seeking cheaper or long-term parking would be encouraged to use one of the city's municipal garages at a rate of $1 per hour. This is consistent with the current rate.

"It's not a large amount of our revenue," Schwartz said. "It's really more about behavior change than it is about making money."

Commissioner Stephanie Madden also expressed a concern. While the the city's goal is to have quick turnover in on-street parking, there may be a finite amount visitors are willing to pay to visit local businesses that don't have dedicated parking spaces for customers.

The plan also calls for gradually extending the hours the city's parking regulations are enforced. Currently, all on-street parking is free after 5 p.m. weekdays and all-day on weekends.

Schwartz has recommended city commissioners extend metered parking hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., covering the popular evening dining hours by the summer.

The proposed plan also calls for a series of annual increases to the city's permit parking. Where contractual agreements allow, the city will increase the rate to $80 monthly this spring with $10 annual increase: $90 per month in fiscal year 2025, $100 per month in fiscal year 2026.

"The ultimate plan here is by 2026, let's not only make sure we are closer to market rate, that we are getting the distribution of parking .... be salient on the operating side and be able to set money aside for capital so if we have to take money from Transportation [fund] it's not that much," Financial Director Mike Brossart said.

The parking rate changes will help make the city's municipal parking sustainable, according to Brossart. This fiscal year, Lakeland's parking fee revenues generate roughly half of the city's operating costs, which exceed $1 million. The city plans to borrow $238,000 from its transportation fund — money that's supposed to be designated for building and maintaining roads — to cover its costs.

It still winds up at a net loss of $22,359.

Brossart said he predicts with the parking fees raised to recommendations through the rest of fiscal year 2024, or Sept. 30, the city could generate potentially $154,541 in revenue.

To help citizens be better able to find downtown parking, Schwartz has recommended the city change its parking wayfinding signs, switching to a simpler, cleaner universal design based on the national Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

The city's current cluttered signs — described previously as "word vomit" — will be replaced with a streamlined design with widely recognized symbols such as a large oversized "P" in front "Parking" and an arrow indicating which way motorists should travel to find public parking. The signs are typically in bright green, though at Mutz's questioning, Schwartz said many cities use blue instead.

These new wayfaring signs would utilize a "breadcrumbs" approach, Schwartz said, first leading drivers to where public parking is, then providing a street-facing name. Once in the garage or lot, they would provide more detailed information on metered rates and hours of enforcement. The pedestrian side of signs, facing the sidewalk or storefronts, would have a QR code to direct vehicle owners to the PayMobile Parking App the city utilizes to pay.

Those who do not want to download the app would have to walk to existing meters in Munn Park's north parking lot, Main Street or Heritage Garage.

Schwartz has recommend the city make a medium-length goal of installing up to seven additional meters, at the cost of $70,000, along downtown street. Commissioners Guy LaLonde and Mike Musick expressed concerns about the price tag and asked whether there was a less expensive option.

The city staff have put out a bid for a parking guidance system that will help inform drivers how many open spaces are in a garage before entering. A more expansive system is proposed for Heritage Garage, where lights hanging over each individual slot would be color-coded to tell drivers if it was open to the public for use. For example, red for an occupied or permit-only spot, green for an empty public space.

Musick questioned whether it was worth the city installing such a high-end system into its private-public garage, where the municipality only owns a portion of the structure.

Schwartz said her ideal would be to have the parking guidance system installed over the summer.

City staff is expected to have a draft of the proposed parking rate changes to the commission by spring, with a change of Lakeland's overall parking ordinances drafted for consideration over the summer.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland downtown parking may cost up to $2 an hour by summer