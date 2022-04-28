More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules

A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a closed COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. China's capital city Beijing is in the middle of mass testing millions of residents after cases were discovered over the weekend. The city reported over 30 new cases Wednesday, several of which were asymptomatic. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing shifted more classes online Thursday in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China’s capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak.

The city of 21 million has already ordered three rounds of mass testing this week for the virus, with the third due to take place on Friday, and closed down some communities where cases were found.

On Thursday, it moved most students in the sprawling Chaoyang district to online learning, with exceptions for middle and high school students who are preparing to take crucial exams that could determine their academic futures.

Beijing announced 50 new cases on Thursday, two of them asymptomatic, bringing its total in the latest wave of infections to around 150. Students make up more than 30% of total cases, with clusters linked to six schools and two kindergartens in Chaoyang.

At least three other districts had already moved students online, and officials on Thursday announced rules requiring residents to remain inside two housing compounds in Chaoyang where cases have been detected.

Beijing has moved more swiftly than many Chinese cities to impose restrictions while case numbers remain low and the scale of the outbreak is still manageable.

The goal is to avoid the sort of sweeping measures imposed on Shanghai, where the highly transmissible omicron variant has torn through the city of 25 million. Restrictions confining many Shanghai residents to their homes are now in their fourth week and all schools have been online since last month.

The strict measures have spurred anger and frustration over shortages of food and basic supplies, the inability of hospitals to deal with other health emergencies and poor conditions at centralized quarantine sites where anyone who tests positive — or even has contact with a positive case — is required to be sent.

The National Health Commission on Thursday reported 11,285 new cases across mainland China, most of them asymptomatic and the vast majority in Shanghai, where an additional 47 deaths were reported.

Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will analyze the results of new rounds of testing to determine which neighborhoods can safely expand freedom of movement for residents.

Shanghai is seeking to achieve “societal zero COVID” whereby new cases are found only in people who are already under surveillance, such as in centralized quarantine, or among those considered to be close contacts. That would indicate chains of transmission in the open community have been severed, reducing the risk of new clusters forming from previously undetected sources.

While China's overall vaccination rate stands at around 90%, just 62% of people over 60 have been vaccinated in Shanghai, the country's largest and wealthiest city. Health workers have been visiting elderly residents at home to administer vaccines in a bid to boost that figure, the city's Health Commission said Thursday.

The pandemic and stringent lockdown measures have taken a toll on the economy, especially in Shanghai, which is home to the world's busiest port and China's main stock market, along with a large international business community.

A full month’s shutdown of the city will subtract 2% from China’s annual economic growth, according to an analysis from ING bank earlier this month. Lockdowns could also affect spring planting, driving up food prices, while transport has also been badly hit.

Baiyun Airport, in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, saw 80% of flights canceled Thursday after “abnormal results" were found while testing airport staff, according to online state media source The Paper.

Travel, particularly between provinces and cities, is expected to fall during next week's May Day holiday. China's international borders have largely remained closed since the COVID-19 outbreak was first discovered in the central city of Wuhan.

Despite Beijing's promises to reduce the human and economic cost of its strict “zero-COVID” strategy, leaders from President Xi Jinping down have ruled out joining the United States and other governments that are dropping restrictions and trying to live with the virus.

All but 13 of China’s 100 biggest cities by economic output were under some form of restrictions earlier this month, according to Gavekal Dragonomics, a research firm.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • People queue in Beijing's Chaoyang district as mass testing continues

    People in Beijing's Chaoyang district -- the Chinese capital's most populous -- queue up to get coronavirus tests as second round of mass mandatory Covid testing continues in the capital city. IMAGES

  • BioNTech, Pfizer seek FDA authorization of a COVID-19 booster for young children

    BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that they asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a COVID-19 booster dose for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. Boosters are already authorized for teens and adults. The companies said data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial yielded no new safety concerns when children in this age group received a booster six months after completing the primary series of shots. So far this year, BioNTech's stock has tumbled 43.6% and Pfizer shares

  • Guardsman who died in rescue effort on Rio Grande was not wearing safety gear, lawmakers told

    Texas top military commanders say they are still waiting for life-saving gear to be delivered from manufacturers.

  • Why the West is reckoning with caste bias now

    As caste discrimination gains visibility in the US, Indian-Americans grapple with their privilege.

  • Blinken to detail U.S. strategy for China

    STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he will soon lay out the Biden White House strategy for dealing with China’s emergence as a great power. After more than a year since Biden took office, the administration has taken flak from Republicans for lacking a formal approach to Washington’s main strategic competitor. Blinken spoke to a Tuesday hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the strategy.” Blinken faced grilling from Senator Mitt Romney on a military agreement signed between China and the Solomon Islands. “Our lead China expert at the White House, Kurt Campbell, along with the assistant secretary for the region, Dan Kryten Brink, led a delegation to the Solomon Islands.The delegation met with the prime minister [Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare]. He vowed publicly as well as privately, that there would be no Chinese military base, no long-term presence, no power projection capability. We will be watching that very, very closely in the weeks and months ahead." A source familiar with the plans, however, said that the China plans Blinken covers publicly won’t be very detailed. U.S. President Joe Biden will host ASEAN leaders at a summit in Washington on May the 12th and 13th and he is expected to visit Asia, including South Korea and Japan, later in the month.

  • COVID lockdowns upset the rice bowls of China's commuter workers

    When the town of Yanjiao near Beijing was suddenly plunged into a COVID-19 lockdown last month, taxi driver Dong Tiejun was forced to drive hundreds of kilometres to avoid roadblocks and get a passenger to Tianjin, a metropolis on the northeast coast. As an unlicensed, long distance driver, Dong relied on a network of regulars travelling in and out of Beijing via Yanjiao, in Hebei province just east of the Chinese capital. Yanjiao's lockdown from March 13 to early April took away much of his income.

  • Shanghai wants ‘societal zero COVID’ as Beijing residents stockpile supplies for another lockdown

    Shanghai's total lockdown has been in place for near a month, taking a toll on residents who have been confined to their homes.

  • The Ukraine conflict has triggered the biggest commodities price shock in nearly 50 years and the impact on food and energy is set to last until 2024, the World Bank says

    The conflict is affecting grain exports, while higher fuel costs are spurring increases in the cost of fertilizer and crop production, the bank said.

  • Shanghai lockdown: China struggles to maintain key supply chains amid 'dynamic zero' Covid-19 policy

    Shanghai authorities are struggling to keep the supply chains of key industrial sectors like cars and chips on track amid the city's ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, with fewer than three quarters of the several hundred enterprises that received a green light to resume production a week ago able to do so. "A supply chain only works if all the links are acting equally in unison," said Tu Le, managing director of mobility consultancy Sino Auto Insights. "That includes workers at the manufacturers and su

  • Fed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai

    Finance sector professionals in Shanghai are preparing to move back to Hong Kong and other offshore centres after spending only a few years in the Chinese city as a harsh COVID-19 lockdown has hurt their business prospects and upended daily lives. The four-week-long lockdown, which has forced most of the city's 26 million people indoors, has started to weigh on prospective financial deals with some transactions being put on hold due to logistical challenges, industry executives said. Xu is now waiting for cross-border movement restrictions to be relaxed so that travel becomes easier between the mainland and Hong Kong, and is considering sending his children back to local schools in Hong Kong, while paring his ties to Shanghai "as a ground for work only".

  • South Korean activist resumes flying anti-North leaflets

    A South Korean activist said Thursday he launched a million propaganda leaflets by balloon into North Korea this week, in his first such campaign while standing trial for past leafleting under a contentious new law that criminalizes such actions. The law that took effect in March 2021 and punishes anti-Pyongyang leafleters with up to three years in prison has been hotly debated in South Korea, with critics saying Seoul's liberal government was sacrificing freedom of speech to improve ties with rival North Korea. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said he resumed his leafleting campaign this week after halting such activities for a year during a police investigation and court trial for sending balloons across the border in April last year.

  • Asked if democrats need consensus, Rep. Jeffries (D-NY) pivots to slam the GOP for taking "orders from the cult leader."

    House Democratic Caucus Chair Representative Hakeem Jeffries slams the GOP for taking “orders from the cult leader” when asked if the party needed consensus regarding the lifting of Title 42. While speaking to reporters following their caucus meeting at the Capitol, Jeffries said that the democratic party was a coalition that always engaged in discussions to talk about the different public policy perspectives and “then find the highest common denominator to advance the ball for the American people.” Speaking about the GOP he said that barring a few patriotic Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, most of the party members followed the orders from the leaders irrespective of how dangerous it was.

  • Ushering in Holocaust day, Israeli PM warns of polarization

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered a stark message Wednesday as the country ushered in its annual Holocaust memorial day, warning Jews against letting internal divisions tear society apart. Speaking at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to the 6 million Jews slaughtered by the Nazis and their collaborators, Bennett also called on the world to stop comparing the Holocaust to other events in history.

  • Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

    Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai.

  • Chinese-owned fashion group Lanvin aims to woo US consumers via Shopify ahead of New York listing

    A fashion group backed by a Chinese billionaire and named after the French brand it acquired last October has teamed up with Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify to tap American consumers. Lanvin Group, a subsidiary of Fosun International - owned by Chinese tycoon Guo Guangchang - announced a partnership with Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce website, to bring European fashion brands to the US market. "Our goal is to have online sales in North America reach 25 per cent [of the total] in 2025,

  • State report details bias in Minneapolis Police Department

    An extensive state investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 found that the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least the past decade. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights said Wednesday it will negotiate a court-enforceable agreement called a consent decree with the city of Minneapolis to address the long list of problems identified in the report. The agency found that the city and police department have engaged in a “pattern or practice” of race discrimination in violation of state law.

  • Resort near Walt Disney World sells for $121M

    An upscale resort near Walt Disney World sold this week for $121 million.

  • Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for Parker County 6-year-old killed by school bus

    The crowd wore pink and joined ministers and community leaders in prayers asking for peace and healing and hymns as they lit their candles.

  • European leaders blast cutoff of Russian gas as 'blackmail'

    European leaders blasted Russia's decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as “blackmail,” saying the cutoff and the Kremlin's warning that it might cease shipments to other countries is a failed attempt to divide the West over its support for Ukraine. Russia's move Wednesday to use its most essential export as leverage marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and countersanctions that has unfolded in parallel to the fighting on the battlefield.

  • GOP-Led States, Ed Dept. Headed for ‘Showdown’ Over Transgender Students’ Rights

    Harleigh Walker, an Alabama ninth grader, was among the guests at the White House last month when the Biden administration recognized Transgender Day of Visibility. But officials at Auburn Junior High School didn’t think meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris was a valid reason to miss school. “They wanted more evidence that she had gone,” […]