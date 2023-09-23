More blasts rock Sevastopol, smoke billows from oil depot near Russian Black Sea Fleet base

Explosions once again rocked Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Sept. 23, with residents reporting the sound of a missile flying overhead and a column of smoke seen rising over the city, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind has reported.

Крымский ветер/Telegram (Crimean Wind)

Крымский ветер/Telegram (Crimean Wind)

The column of smoke was seen rising in the Inkerman area, presumably, after the missile struck there. There is an oil depot of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the area.

A missile was also reported to have been seen flying at an altitude of 30 meters.

Following the explosion, the city's occupation administration closed Sevastopol Bay to marine traffic.

Read also: Video footage of Storm Shadow strike on Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea

Sevastopol’s Russian puppet governor Mikhail Razvozhayev later said that "air defense was working in Sevastopol" and that missile debris fell near the pier in Sukharna Balka, to the west of Inkerman.

Powerful explosions were also heard in Sevastopol on Sept. 22. Razvozhayev reported then that there had been a missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces later confirmed the attack.

After the strike, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk thanked Ukrainian pilots. Storm Shadow and SCALP-E cruise missiles, thought to have been used in the attack, are launched from Ukrainian Air Force planes.

Read also: Local partisans helped target Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea

The moment of the strike was captured on camera by UK citizen Johnny Miller, who shoots propaganda reports in Russina-occupied Ukrainian territories for Iran’s Press TV. Other videos show smoke billowing from the headquarters, and a second direct hit on the building by a cruise missile.

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that at least nine people had been killed in the attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. In addition, 16 people were wounded, including Russian generals.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that they had fired missiles at the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet during a meeting of senior Russian commanders in the building.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine