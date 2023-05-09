More bodies found as Kenya looks for cult victims

STORY: Dozens of bodies were exhumed in Kenya on Tuesday (May 9) as investigators resumed their search for followers of a doomsday cult.

At a press conference, the country's interior minister described them as victims of a 'highly organized crime'.

"...the government of Kenya will do whatever it takes to unravel this organized criminal activity that has cost us all these people and counting.”

Leader of the Good News International Church, Paul Mackenzie, remains in custody.

He's accused of ordering followers to starve their children and themselves so they could go to heaven before the end of the world...

...which he said would come on April 15.

He has not yet been required to enter a plea, and his lawyer said he was cooperating with police.

Officials say 25 people have been arrested in the course of the investigation.

Bad weather has stalled the search operation in the Shakahola forest in southeastern Kenya.

Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered an inquiry into the mass deaths, while a court is keeping Mackenzie in detention pending further investigations.