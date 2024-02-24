More body cams coming to Sheriff's Office

Feb. 24—All Rogers County Sheriff's deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras, according to a report provided to the county commissioners last week.

"All the body cameras are here," Officer Bronson Smith said.

The Sheriff's Office will be going live with detention officers first as they are already familiar with the equipment. The courthouse safety team will be next.

At this time, the department is completing configuration of the server and storage space necessary to accommodate all the software reequired and camera video footage which will be uploaded and stored onsite.

Undersheriff Jon Sappington confirmed the project is tracking to be completely operations later this year.

Sappington said the total cost of the project is nearing a quarter of million dollars. It has been partially funded by a Bureau of Justice grant which has been matched with other county and state funding sources.

Rogers County has 26 patrol vehicles which will be outfitted with cameras along with more than 70 officers.

Sappington said deputies respond to 38,000 calls a year.

Smith is administrative captain for the sheriff's office. He was at the commissioners' meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, when he provided details related to the body camera project, status of bullet-proof vests, receipt of the annual Oklahoma Highway Safety Office grant, and growing storage needs within the department.

Smith told Commissioners at Tuesday's meeting that bullet-proof vests are provided to all officers and are replaced when they expire. The vests have a five-year life expectancy. Once vests are replaced, the expired vests are either kept inhouse or given to other agencies at their request, Bronson said.

Grant funds have been used to buy equipment for both the body camera project and updated vests. Fund transfers related to these grants were on the agenda.

At Commissioner Steve Hendrix's request, the board also approved a cost-saving move to consolidate storage rental space currently being used by the sheriff's office by renting a larger space with Swan's Storage.

Bronson said that the SO has multiple smaller auxiliary storage units. In the future, Bronson said, the sheriff's office would like to have everything in one location.

Commissioners accepted the OHSO grant, which will add $151,960 to the sheriff's budget to pay overtime shifts for officers engaged in traffic safety and resident protection enforcement.

Budget transfers approved were: — Sheriff COPS Hiring Grant into Sheriff Service Fee Salaries, $22,195.32 to return grant funds previously used for COPS Hiring Grant. — Sheriff Bullet Proof Vest FY20 into Sheriff Service Fee Maintenance and Operations, $17,384 to return grant funds previously used for ballistic vest grant. — Sheriff Body Cam into Sheriff Service Fee Maintenance and Operations, $59,618.89 to return grant funds previously used for body camera grant.