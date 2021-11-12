More body parts found in Tampa’s McKay Bay, police seeking help to ID victim

TAMPA — More body parts were found in McKay Bay on Friday, police said, and investigators are seeking help to identify the person who died, based on a tattoo just below their lower right calf.

The additional body parts were found just before noon Friday, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. The death investigation began Thursday after fishermen spotted a human body part in the water near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge and called police.

Tips can be reported to the department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.