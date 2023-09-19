More Boynton Beach check-washing victims come forward

TechCrunch

As the most valuable company in the world, Apple extends its massive footprint into every corner of industry that it touches. With that footprint comes a vast responsibility to conduct itself responsibly in terms of sourcing materials, labor and the energy necessary to ship well over two billion mobile devices on its course to becoming an unprecedented $3 trillion company. A decade ago, Apple brought in Lisa Jackson, former head of the EPA under the Obama administration, to steward its strategy on environmental issues.