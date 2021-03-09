More Brits support the Queen than Harry and Meghan, a YouGov survey finds

India McTaggart
·2 min read
eghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II - &#xa0;Samir Hussein/&#xa0;Getty Images Contributor
eghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II - Samir Hussein/ Getty Images Contributor

More people have said their sympathies lie with the Queen and the Royal family than with Harry and Meghan following the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a YouGov poll has found.

Members of the public were asked by YouGov who they sympathised more with following the shocking revelations made during the 90 minute interview.

A YouGov survey has shown that more than a third (36 per cent) of Britons support the Queen and the Royal family, compared with one in five (22 per cent) who said their sympathies lie with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those surveyed said they sympathise with neither party involved.

The survey also found that the general public are split along age and political lines over who they chose to support in the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.

Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry&#xa0; - Matt Dunham/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry - Matt Dunham/AP

When broken down into age groups, results showed that only 16 per cent of 18-24 year olds said they sympathise with the Royal family, compared to a much larger 60 per cent of over 65s.

However, when asked whether Harry and Meghan were treated fairly or unfairly by the Royal family, the results showed the public split 32 per cent by 32 per cent.

The YouGov poll also indicated a divide depending on political allegiances.

While 64 per cent of Conservatives backed the Royal family in the survey, only 6 per cent chose to back the Sussexes.

A similar split was shown for Labour voters, with 15 per cent supportive of the Royal family compared to 38 per cent for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

YouGov polled a total 4,656 people for the survey.

    There is perhaps an irony in Buckingham Palace being slow to react to criticisms that the institution was passive in the face of Harry and Meghan’s growing unhappiness within 'The Firm'. When the 61-word statement finally came at 17.26 on Tuesday, nearly 40 hours after the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview first aired in the US, it was notable both for its brevity and its unwillingness to take the Sussexes’ shocking narrative as gospel. The statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.” Yet the long-awaited response did betray some clues as to the thinking behind palace gates right now. “While some recollections may vary,” more than hinted at a degree of scepticism over the Duke and the Duchess’s controversial version of events, while “the full extent” appears to suggest that they were not made fully aware of Harry and Meghan’s discontent. Expressing the Royal family’s “sadness” and “concern”, as expected, it echoed previous statements by describing Harry, Meghan and Archie as “much loved family members”. Evoking the spirit of the 94-year-old monarch’s message following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, this was once again Her Majesty speaking as both head of state and as a (great) grandmother. The Queen has always hated family conflict of any kind, and the words genuinely reflect the feeling of sadness among the Royal family that it has come to this. The suggestion that the matters raised by Harry and Meghan will be addressed “privately” could be perceived as a slight on the couple rejecting the "never complain, never explain" mantra by airing their dirty linen in public. Critics will inevitably find fault with the fact that no internal inquiry has been launched, not least when the couple not only criticised the Royals but the “institution” for failing to adequately support them. Anyone expecting a line-by-line rebuttal were always going to be left disappointed, however. Having refused to engage in a running commentary every time Harry and Meghan generate a headline, the Palace will be hoping that this statement draws a line under what has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult 48 hours for the monarchy since the abdication crisis of 1936. Hence why it took so long to be finalised. Contrary to reports the Queen had “refused” to sign off the statement on Monday night, actually she simply wanted to sleep on it.