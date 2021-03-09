More Brits support the Queen than Harry and Meghan, a YouGov survey finds

eghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II - Samir Hussein/ Getty Images Contributor

More people have said their sympathies lie with the Queen and the Royal family than with Harry and Meghan following the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a YouGov poll has found.

Members of the public were asked by YouGov who they sympathised more with following the shocking revelations made during the 90 minute interview.

A YouGov survey has shown that more than a third (36 per cent) of Britons support the Queen and the Royal family, compared with one in five (22 per cent) who said their sympathies lie with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those surveyed said they sympathise with neither party involved.

The survey also found that the general public are split along age and political lines over who they chose to support in the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry - Matt Dunham/AP

When broken down into age groups, results showed that only 16 per cent of 18-24 year olds said they sympathise with the Royal family, compared to a much larger 60 per cent of over 65s.

However, when asked whether Harry and Meghan were treated fairly or unfairly by the Royal family, the results showed the public split 32 per cent by 32 per cent.

The YouGov poll also indicated a divide depending on political allegiances.

While 64 per cent of Conservatives backed the Royal family in the survey, only 6 per cent chose to back the Sussexes.

A similar split was shown for Labour voters, with 15 per cent supportive of the Royal family compared to 38 per cent for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

YouGov polled a total 4,656 people for the survey.