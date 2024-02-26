More businesses investing in cyber security as attacks reach record high
With cyber-attacks at an all-time high across the nation, more businesses are concerned and investing in extra security measures, including those right here in Northeast Ohio.
A feud between Universal Music and TikTok is triggering a larger debate across the music business about whether to embrace AI — or fight it.
Google announced a slew of Android updates at MWC 2024, including the addition of Gemini to the Messages app and AI summaries for texts received while using Android Auto. There are also new accessibility features and casting controls for Spotify.
Dale Bonner and the Buckeyes stunned Michigan State in East Lansing on Sunday afternoon.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will be able to play in the Dodgers’ season-opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
As humans spend increasing amounts of time indoors, we lose access to the sun’s natural benefits. Recognition of season affective disorder has grown accordingly. Light therapy lamps have become increasingly popular as a result.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Buffett’s greatest trade didn’t involve any single financial security. Rather, I’d say his greatest trade was selling "cigar butt" investing and buying the investing philosophy championed by his right-hand man.
So many signs point to investors forgetting the basic principles of investing to chase hot AI stocks.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds in 2024.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
The Atlanta Hawks announced that Onyeka Okongwu will be re-evaluated after the two weeks.
Most Americans aged 50 to 75 flunked a retirement income literacy quiz that tested their knowledge about inflation, investments, long-term care, Medicare, and Social Security.