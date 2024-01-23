More candidate filings reported as deadline approaches in W.Va.

Jan. 23—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — County clerk's offices are staying open until noon Saturday to give potential candidates a final opportunity to file their paperwork so they can run for office during the May 14 Primary.

Saturday is the last day to file as a candidate for the primary, according to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye.

"My office will be open until 12 noon on Saturday," Moye said. "The (WV) Secretary of State's Office will be open until 11:59 a.m. We're here and ready to assist. They can just come in and get a candidacy packet and then they will file the required fee for their office, and we get them started."

The primary election will be on May 14.

Moye said his office staff is now looking at absentee ballots to see how many may be needed for the primary. Dates for poll workers school have been set, and the county clerk's office is looking for people to work at the polls.

Filing to run for office continued in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties. County clerk's offices in McDowell and Monroe counties will stay open until noon Saturday to serve last-minute candidate filings.

Candidates who have filed for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission include Karen Champion Pendleton of Princeton who filed as a Republican and Stephanie Dempsey of Bluefield, who also filed as a Republican. Brian Blankenship has also filed as a Republican for the District 2 county commission seat.

In another Mercer County race, Paul Hodges has filed in the non-partisan Division 3 Mercer County Board of Education race.

Other candidate filings to date in Mercer County include Alan Christian, who filed as a Republican for sheriff of Mercer County. Incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran has filed for re-election.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination for assessor. They are incumbent assessor Lyle Cottle and Tommy Bailey, the current sheriff of Mercer County.

Six candidates have filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. The candidates are Alvin Marchant, who filed in Division 5, and incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder (Division 4), Keith Compton (Division 3), Mike Flanigan (Division 1), Susan Honaker (Division 2), William Holroyd (Division 5) and Sandra Dorsey (Division 5).

Incumbent Circuit Court Judges William J. Sadler (Division 2) and Mark Wills (Division 3) have filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 13. Kelli Harshbarger, an assistant prosecuting attorney, and attorney Ryan Flanigan both filed in Division 1 of the 13th Judicial circuit. The post became vacant when Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope retired on Dec. 31, 2023.

Cathy Wallace has filed to run for the 12th Circuit Family Court Judge serving Mercer and McDowell counties.

In McDowell County, incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett has filed for re-election as a Democrat. Incumbent Sheriff James Muncy has filed for re-election as a Democrat. Danny Mitchell, Mark Shelton, Richard Vandyke and Ronald Blevins filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. John Callaway and Georgia West filed in the non-partisan board of education contest.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Rick Murensky filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 12 (Division 1) in McDowell County. Republican Dewayne Dotson has filed for the county commission race.

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann and Republican Kevin A. Mann have filed for the county commission; Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney. Republican Michael Heller and Republican Scott Miller have filed to run for sheriff.

In the nonpartisan race for magistrate in Monroe County, Frank C. Basile has filed for Division 2 and Kevin L. Miller has filed for Division 1. In the nonpartisan race for the Monroe County Board of Education, Sabrina Stutts has filed for the western district and Scott Womack has filed for the central district.

On the state level, six candidates have filed to run for governor. They were Republican Mac Warner, Republican Mitch Roberts, Democrat Stephen Williams, Republican Chris Miller, Republican Patrick Morrisey and Republican Moore Capito.

West Virginia Auditor John B. "J.B." McCuskey, a Republican, filed Monday to run for state Attorney General.

Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield filed for re-election in the Senate District 6 contest.

Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart of Bluefield also filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 37 contest.

Incumbent Republican Joe Ellington Jr. has filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 38 race.

Incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith filed has for re-election the House of Delegates District 39 contest.

In the U.S. Senate race, candidates who had filed as of Monday include Democrat Glenn Elliot, Republican Jim Justice, Republican Zane Lawhorn, Republican Bryan McKinney, Republican Alexander X. Mooney, Republican Janet McNulty and Democrat Zachary Shrewsbury.

Republicans Riley Moore, Joseph (Joe) Earley and Dennis "Nate" Cain have all filed in the U.S. House District 2 race along with Democrat Steven Wendelin. Democrats Jim Umberger and Chris Bob Reed filed in the U.S. House District 1 contest. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., the incumbent the U.S. House District 1 contest has filed for reelection. Democrat Riley Moore has filed to run for the District 2 seat.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

