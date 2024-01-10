More candidates file for county, statewide and federal office in West Virginia

Jan. 10—BLUEFIELD — More candidates filings were reported Tuesday on the local, state and federal levels.

Several of the new candidate filings Tuesday were in McDowell County.

Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett filed for re-election as a Democrat. Incumbent Sheriff James Muncy filed for re-election as a Democrat. Danny Mitchell and Mark Shelton filed in the non-partisan magistrate race and John Callaway filed in the non-partisan board of education contest.

In Mercer County, Alvin Marchant filed Tuesday in the non-partisan magistrate race. Incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder, Keith Compton, Mike Flanigan, Susan Honaker and William Holroyd have all filed for re-election in that race.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judges William J. Sadler and Mark Wills also filed for re-election Tuesday in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 13. Ryan Flanigan filed in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 9.

Other candidate filings to date in Mercer County include Alan Christian, who filed as a Republican for sheriff of Mercer County; incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran filed for re-election; and Brian Blankenship filed as a Republican for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination for assessor. They are incumbent assessor Lyle Cottle and Tommy Bailey, the incumbent sheriff of Mercer County.

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann and Republican Kevin A. Mann filed for county commission; Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor; Republican Michael Heller filed for sheriff; and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney.

On the state level, three candidates had filed for governor as of Tuesday. They were Republican Mac Warner, Republican Mitch Roberts and Democrat Stephen Williams. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is considered one of the front-runners in the race for governor, had not yet filed in the governor's race as of Tuesday.

Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield filed for re-election in the Senate District 6 contest.

Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart of Bluefield also filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 37 contest.

Incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith filed for re-election Tuesday in the House of Delegates District 39 contest.

In the U.S. Senate race, candidates who had filed as Tuesday included Republican Alex Mooney and Republican Janet McNulty.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who announced his U.S. Senate bid last year, said Tuesday that he would be filing his candidacy paperwork for U.S. Senate and former President Donald J. Trump's candidacy paperwork in West Virginia today at 4 p.m.

Republicans Riley Moore, Joseph (Joe) Earley and Dennis "Nate" Cain all filed as of Tuesday in the U.S. House District 2 race and Democrat Chris Bob Reed filed in the U.S. House District 1 contest. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., the incumbent Republican representative serving southern West Virginia, had not yet filed for re-election as of Tuesday in the U.S. House District 1 contest.

There is still plenty of time for additional candidates to file for political office with the filing deadline not being until Jan. 27.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

