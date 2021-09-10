More Capitol rioters plead guilty, including man who threatened to shoot Pelosi

Seven people pleaded guilty to charges related to the Capitol insurrection this week, including an armed man who threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: Over 600 known federal defendants face charges in connection to the deadly riots. About 10% have pleaded guilty, according to CNN.

Cleveland Meredith Jr. is the most notable defendant among the latest slate to enter guilty pleas. Meredith drove from Georgia to Washington, D.C. with two guns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition.

Though he missed then-President Trump's rally on Jan. 6, he later texted a relative that he was considering going to a Pelosi event and "putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV," court filings show.

He has pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications and could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison, though prosecutors said they'd only seek up to two years, per CNN.

The big picture: In recent weeks, the DOJ has worked to resolve lower-level cases involving nonviolent defendants.

Others have pleaded guilty to more serious felonies, including assaulting police, conspiring with extremist groups or obstructing congressional proceedings.

Video footage shows that rioters committed over 1,000 assaults against police officers during the insurrection.

