More cases involving Chattanooga migrant shelter moved to grand jury

Mar. 23—The three defendants connected to the Chattanooga shelter for unaccompanied migrant children were in court Tuesday morning with more cases moving onto a grand jury.

In January, Florencia Morales's case charging alleged sexual contact by authority figure was bound for a grand jury. On Tuesday, before Judge Alex McVeagh, her other case of sexual battery by authority figure was bound for a grand jury as well.

Randi Duarte, who faces counts of alleged coercion of a witness, tampering with evidence and sexual battery by an authority figure, also had her case sent to a grand jury.

Rebeka Perez, who faces a count of alleged sexual contact by an authority figure, appeared Tuesday to have her next court date scheduled for May 17.

The three women were employees of La Casa de Sidney, the unaccompanied migrant shelter in Highland Park that was operated by the Baptiste Group under a federal contract. The facility faced intense public scrutiny from local and state lawmakers in May and June last year, and the state closed the facility in July after allegations of child abuse were made.

The arrests of the three women, and the allegations involved, have played a central role in the state's argument against renewing the license of the Georgia-based Baptiste Group. The organization has argued in court filings that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services improperly suspended the license last year.

The group's residential child care license expired Feb. 27. In court filings, the Baptiste Group argued the state has not followed the proper procedures to renew the license. Last month, the Department of Children's Services said it could not offer comment on the topic because of pending litigation.

The department did not respond to a Tuesday request for comment about whether the Baptiste Group's license had been renewed.

