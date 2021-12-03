More cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.
The Omicron variant has been confirmed in at least nine states across the U.S. Scientists say it appears to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta variant. Elise Preston takes a look.
The Omicron variant has been confirmed in at least nine states across the U.S. Scientists say it appears to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta variant. Elise Preston takes a look.
WPBF's Terri Parker has the details.
Fairfield County Health Department on the lookout for new COVID-19 variant to hit and urges people to get vaccinated and the booster shot
It took more than five months before authorities completed tests to determine the cause of death for a 20-year-old Colleyville, TX man.
Philippine troops killed an Islamic rebel leader and four of his men in fighting in the volatile south in the latest setback for insurgent forces aligned with the Islamic State group, military officials said Friday. Army troops gunned down Asim Karinda and four others in a gunbattle in a rural village near Mamasapano town on Thursday, just over a month after he took over Daulah Islamiya, an armed Islamic group whose previous leader was killed in an army offensive, regional military commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy said. The military did not report any army casualties in the hourlong firefight in Maguindanao province.
Correction: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect current job title for the Florida Lottery winner.
The damage on the 30-inch Line 2000 forced Kinder Morgan (KMI) to reduce pressure on the pipeline, resulting in reduced gas flows.
One possibility for the stops is that flights from South Africa to the US may have been more full following the discovery of the Omicron variant.
California's monarch butterflies were teetering on the brink of extinction, but a promising rebound may buy more time to save them.
The governor of New York has activated over 100 National Guard medics to work in nursing homes struggling to hire enough staff.
Minnesota officials announced the second US omicron patient, a vaccinated man who attended a New York City anime convention.
Miracle Watts and Tyler Leply brought sexy Black love to the "Harlem" premiere in NYC.
Leaving aside the great monotheistic scriptures, the Bible and the Koran, and the effectively religious texts of Mao Tse-tung, JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is the most popular book in the history of publishing. The usual estimate is that Tolkien’s masterpiece has sold around 150 million copies.
"Thank you for normalizing this."
The U.S. new testing requirements for international air travel go into effect Monday. From masks to testing time frames here's what you need to know.
The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers. This genetic sequence does not appear in any earlier versions of the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, but is ubiquitous in many other viruses including those that cause the common cold, and also in the human genome, researchers said. By inserting this particular snippet into itself, Omicron might be making itself look "more human," which would help it evade attack by the human immune system, said Venky Soundararajan of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based data analytics firm nference, who led the study https://osf.io/f7txy posted on Thursday on the website OSF Preprints.
The American Heart Association says you shouldn’t take aspirin daily without first talking to your doctor.
"The doctor lectured me about how I wasn't allowed to go to the ER just because I didn't like my period and was wasting his time."View Entire Post ›
EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty ImagesThe “highly transmissible” Omicron variant of coronavirus ripping through South Africa is putting disproportionately large numbers of children under 5 years old in hospitals, a top South African government medical adviser said Friday.The alarming development raises the prospect of a new global battle cycle against the virus, given that the new variant has already spread to dozens of countries. The South African scientists also said the new variant was spreadin
All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, which means more people than ever have already or will soon be experiencing side effects from their
"I'm not even seen as a woman in my own right."View Entire Post ›