More CCTV and police planned for town

Security measures are being stepped up in Paignton as part of efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Torbay Council's overview and scrutiny committee heard new CCTV cameras were to be installed in the town.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a mobile police station, which will have marshals to work around pubs and clubs at night, was being planned as well.

Councillors also heard a police operation targeting anti-social behaviour saw a total of 156 arrests.

Operation Loki, which ran from March to May, saw six weapons and drugs worth £6,000 seized.

However, councillors were told anti-social behaviour moved to other areas despite falling in the streets targeted by police.

Supt Hayley Costar, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We know that when we implement this robust style of policing we have to make sure we still have robust resources in other areas.”

Follow BBC News South West on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.