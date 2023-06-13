More Central Valley defendants sentenced in 2019 Operation Red Reaper

Another round of defendants linked to the 2019 investigation into the Nuestra Familia prison gang were sentenced, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.

Angel Montes, 27, of Visalia, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for facilitating the distribution of the gang’s drugs and the collection of the gang’s proceeds. Eric Mercado, a defendant in a related case, was sentenced to two years in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Operation Red Reaper was a multi-agency investigation into the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteño street gang in the Central Valley. The investigation revealed that Nuestra Familia was responsible for large-scale trafficking of methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as firearms offenses and other violent crimes.

During the initial stages of the operation, 80 firearms — 14 of them fully automatic — and 11 pounds of methamphetamine were seized.

Employees post mug shots of those arrested during Tuesday's multi-agency search warrant detail called "Operation Red Reaper" on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The crackdown was the result of a five-month investigation targeting Norteno street gangs and the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang.

High-ranking Nuestra Familia members Salvador Castro Jr. and Raymond Lopez used contraband cellphones from inside Fresno County’s Pleasant Valley State Prison to arrange the transport of drugs from California and Mexico to a stash house in Kings County, investigators said.

From that stash house, gang members outside of the prison coordinated the delivery of the drugs to distributors throughout Kings and Tulare counties.

The sentences of the other defendants in the case are:

Salvador Castro Jr., 53, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison;

Raymond Lopez, 35, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison;

Jesse Juarez, 32, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison;

Manuel Garcia, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison;

Rafael Lopez 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison;

Raul Lopez, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison;

Michael Rocha, 40, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison;

Ramon Amador 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison;

Daniel Juarez, 31, was sentenced to 8 years in prison;

Manuel Barrera, 28, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison;

Joann Bernal, 36, was sentenced to time served.

Several cases have stemmed from Operation Red Reaper.

On May 30, Florentino Gutierrez, 41, of Hanford, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

In April and May 2019, Gutierrez worked with two people to traffic roughly 2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Gutierrez used his Cadillac Escalade SUV as collateral to buy the drugs. His accomplices traveled from Hanford to Bakersfield to pick up the drugs. On the return trip, investigators stopped the SUV, searched it, and seized five bags containing more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

One of Gutierrez’s co-defendants, Ernesto Zibray, 34, of Delano, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.

Operation Red Reaper is the product of an investigation by the Kings County Gang Task Force, the California Department of Justice, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the FBI, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation was large enough that it required command centers in both Tulare and Kings counties, law enforcement said.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks with other law enforcement leaders as results from a multi-agency search warrant detail called "Red Reaper" on Tuesday were announced on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The crackdown was the result of a five-month investigation targeting Norteno street gangs and the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang.

