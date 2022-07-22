More charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help

Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

The three men are charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction. They are or were managers for Greene County’s emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon Price with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk.

The charges were based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘The best dog there ever was’: Family mourns death of dog allegedly stolen by sitter in Trafford 2 McKeesport men charged after allegedly assaulting, robbing 90-year-old woman PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale VIDEO: High school sophomore killed in fatal ATV crash in Venango County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts