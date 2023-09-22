More charges added to long list against suspected arsonist

Total bonds for a Wichita Falls man charged with crimes ranging from arson and burglary and theft and trespassing rose to $649,000 on Friday.

The latest charges against Waylon Buckingham include the theft of trailers from two churches. One of the trailers police found at Buckingham’s house on Sand Beach Road had been stolen from Park Place Christian Church on Call Field Road. A police affidavit said the church’s logo had been scraped off. Another trailer stolen from Faith Village Church of Christ on McNiel Avenue was partially painted over, according to the affidavit.

Police also said they found Boy Scout equipment that had been stolen from a trailer on Lake Shore Drive.

Additionally, Buckingham faces a misdemeanor fraud charge at the Walmart store on Central Freeway for allegedly using a barcode sticker from some air fresheners for $16.86 to buy $231.32 worth of merchandise. The merchandise included a package of Hershey Chocolate Kisses, a police Halloween costume, a baby safety monitor, an inflatable T-Rex costume and a four-person tent. Buckingham was also charged with trespassing because he had been barred from the store previously.

Those charges came as police were observing Buckingham for suspicion of setting fires.

In separate affidavits, police connect Buckingham to a fire that destroyed Freedom Baptist Church at 3800 Shasta Drive Tuesday morning. Investigators believed Buckingham was also involved in a burglary and attempted arson at the church on Sept. 16.

Buckingham is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to the China Star restaurant at 1024 East Central Freeway on April 12. At that three-alarm fire, investigators discovered doors were ajar and an accelerant was used.

Investigators also connect Buckingham to a large grassfire on July 29 at East Hatton and Hammon roads known as the Grasshopper Fire. It burned 396 acres and injured one person.

On Monday, police tailed him in the vicinity of a fire in a vacant house and two grass fires in north Wichita Falls. Investigators’ observations and some security footage that placed Buckingham’s pickup at the housefire led to his arrest.

Investigators also used cellphone data to put phones owned by Buckingham and a relative in the vicinity of the China Star and Grasshopper fires.

Police also charged Buckingham with breaking into DW's Adult Store on Sheppard Access Road on May 2 and stealing a lifelike female doll called Curvy Carla which was made for sexual gratification. The search of Buckingham’s home turned up items from China Star and the headless portion of the stolen doll, according to affidavits.

