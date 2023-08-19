More charges anticipated on suspect in 3 assaults of ex-girlfriend

Aug. 18—The Jasper County prosecutor anticipates filing additional charges next week on a Neosho man accused of attacking his former girlfriend three times within the past month.

Gabriel Z. Martin, 26, remained in custody Friday at the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond after finally having been located and arrested Tuesday on warrants related to domestic assaults of 29-year-old Tara Fleming, of Joplin, on July 18 and July 27.

Martin had bailed out of jail from the first of those two assaults on July 26 and committed the second the following day. He managed to avoid arrest after the second assault and was still being sought when he allegedly attacked Fleming for a third time on Aug. 12.

Joplin police say he fled after slapping, punching and choking Fleming at her residence on East Sixth Street a week ago. A Duquesne police officer spotted him later the same day, but he fled again and got away.

Charges stemming from the third alleged assault had not been filed by Friday. But Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said she anticipates additional counts of domestic assault and resisting arrest being filed next week.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Martin hit Fleming multiple times and threatened her with a hammer on July 18. He entered her residence and tore the place up while she was showering on July 27 and purportedly punched her repeatedly and tried to smother her with a pillow when she got out of the shower, according to a second affidavit.

