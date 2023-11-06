More charges await Bucks County passenger with alleged Halloween shooting suspect in Ohio

Additional criminal charges are forthcoming in Ohio against a Bucks County man who was traveling with the person of interest in the triple shooting that killed a 14-year-old Bensalem boy on Halloween, police said.

Joshua Marquez, 25, is incarcerated in Marysville, Ohio, on a $250,000 bond set Monday, according to Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks. Marquez was charged Friday in Ohio with a felony weapons possession charge.

He is not charged with any crimes in Pennsylvania and has not been identified in the homicide investigation in Bucks County.

Peter Romano, a 14-year-old Bensalem middle school student, was killed in a shooting Monday, October 31, 2023.

Peter Romano in a recent photo at about 13 years old.

Marquez was a front seat passenger Nov. 2 in a stolen 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Sean Hughes, 19, of Lower Makefield, police said. Hughes was a person of interest in the Oct. 31 shooting in Bensalem that left Peter Romano dead and two others, ages 17 and 19, injured.

On Friday police said that Hughes was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot a short distance from where the police pursuit ended. MArysville police had identified the car as wanted in an investigation in Pennsylvania and attempted to stop the vehicle. Hughes, police said, fled.

Marysville Police allege that Marquez discarded a loaded revolver near where a police pursuit with Hughes ended. Marquez jumped out of the car and fled, but he was found a short distance away laying in tall weeds, according to police in Marysville.

Family and friends of Peter Romano, the 14 year-old who was fatally shot on Halloween, hold a vigil for him at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

As of Monday, there is no indication that Marquez was with Hughes during the shooting at a small strip shopping center in the 2600 block of Bristol Pike, Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey said. Authorities allege about two dozen young people were in the parking lot when 12 bullets were fired from a vehicle on Woodbine Avenue..

But the shooting investigation is continuing and police are conducting a forensic investigation of phone records to determine how the two men knew each other, McVey added. No motive for the shooting has been released.

Authorities are also awaiting forensics testing to determine what caliber handgun was used in the fatal shooting. It is still unknown where Hughes got the gun allegedly used in the shooting. The minimum age to purchase a handgun in Pennsylvania is 21.

Court records show that Marquez, who has addresses in Falls and Bristol, was arrested in 2015 and 2019 on felony robbery and conspiracy charges. Both times he entered guilty pleas. In the 2019 case he was sentenced to 12 to 36 months incarceration.

As a convicted felon, Marquez is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Brooks, the Marysville chief, said his department planned to release police video of Thursday's pursuit, which ended after officers deployed a spike strip, which brought the Elanta to a stop.

The funeral services for Peter Romano, a student at Cecelia Snyder Middle School, are scheduled to take place Tuesday at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Bensalem. A Go-Fund Me campaign to help his family with funeral costs has reached nearly $23,000 as of Monday, surpassing its $20,000 goal.

Members of Bensalem police Department stand at the back of the vigil for Peter Romano, the 14 year-old who was fatally shot on Halloween, at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

