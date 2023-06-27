More charges being announced in shooting on Prospect Avenue that killed 3, injured 6

Additional charges in Sunday’s shooting, which killed three and injured six, will be announced Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Keivon M. Greene with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Greene was identified as one of two suspects, court documents said.

The shooting Sunday unfolded around 4:30 a.m. at an auto shop that held after-hours parties at 57th and Prospect Avenue. The shooting claimed the lives of 28-year-old Jasity J. Strong, 29-year-old Camden M. Brown and 22-year-old Nikko A. Manning. Six others, including Greene, were wounded in the shooting.

By some definitions, the incident could be considered a mass shooting.

The city has recorded 99 homicides so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 74 killings. In 2020, the deadliest year on record, 95 homicides had been recorded by this time in Kansas City.

At Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Police Chief Stacey Graves, said the number of homicides was alarming. By the department’s count, there have been 97 killings.

“We have a complex problem of gun violence in our neighborhoods and communities. I’d say we have a culture of violence where it’s expected and accepted,” she said.

“Ninety-seven lives taken by violence in our city and 97 grieving families in your city where we all live and work,” Graves said. “I don’t want to get desensitized by all this violence.”