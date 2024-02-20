More charges coming? Baker to update investigation into Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally last week, the prosecutor’s office announced.

The news conference, which is open only to the media due to limited space, will be at 2 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City. No further details were included in the announcement.

Charges were filed last week against two teens in the shooting that killed one woman and injured at least 39 others, including 23 with gunshot wounds. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and popular disc jockey, was identified as the woman killed in the shooting.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday as hundred of thousands of Chiefs fans were celebrating the teams Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Shots fired on the west side of Union Station sent hundreds of people running for cover.

Two teens were being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest offenses, the family court division of the Jackson County Circuit Court said in a statement Friday.

It said additional charges were expected as the investigation continued.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer acts as a prosecutor for criminal cases brought against minors with the proceedings held in family court.

Depending on the seriousness of criminal charges, juvenile defendants may face a mandatory certification hearing to determine whether they are tried as adults. Such offenses requiring a mandatory certification include first-degree assault and murder.

The Jackson County Prosecutor also has charged 36-year-old Jose L. Castillo with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A witness told police he heard gunshots and then saw two males fighting. One of them dropped a handgun on the ground during the fight, according to court documents. Castillo allegedly picked up the firearm and walked away, the witness told officers. The witness then pointed out Castillo to officers.

When officers confronted Castillo and ordered him to the ground, Castillo allegedly removed a black Glock 22 handgun and threw it on the ground, according to court documents.

Because of a felony conviction in 2016, Castillo is not allowed to possess a firearm.