More charges dismissed from Nov. drug raid

Mar. 27—A November drug raid conducted by the Multi-Jurisdictional Entry Team netted more than 40 felony charges on three men. With two of the men having been sentenced thus far, 26 felonies and three misdemeanor charges have been dismissed by Union County Attorney Shane O'Toole.

A motion to dismiss was filed March 16 for all three charges against Casey Welcher of Afton from his arrest during the search. The motion comes two months after resident-owner Scott Lemon's 28 charges were reduced to three.

According to a Creston Police report, a marijuana grow was discovered in the residence during the search. Five plants with the root system intact were seized.

This led to Lemon and Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox being taken into custody and each charged with five counts of conspiring with intent to deliver marijuana under 50kg and one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp for one or more processed plants.

Lemon was additionally charged with 20 counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person subject to a protective order.

Approximately two hours into the active search, Welcher walked into the residence. On his person, officers found 10 grams of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana. Welcher was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, third offense; possession with intent to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine over 5g and possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense.

In the dismissal, O'Toole states Welcher entered a plea of guilty to a charge from a different date and therefore has complied with the terms of the plea agreement.

The referenced event occurred Aug. 7 when Welcher was taken into custody for driving while barred. Upon search, officers located one pipe with residue, a small container with wax, a scale, multiple small baggies, a grinder, approximately 10 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine and a large sum of cash.

The offense resulted in three felony drug charges and an aggravated misdemeanor for driving while barred.

The plea agreement required Welcher to plead guilty to one of the four charges in exchange for the other three and all of November's charges being dismissed.

For the charge, Welcher was sentenced to not more than 25 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 8.25 years.

Cerda-Romo's pretrial conference scheduled for March 17 was continued to March 31.