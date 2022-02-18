More charges emerge for 'serial predator' Pincoske

Feb. 17—DOVER — Former assistant basketball coach Joshua Pincoske has been charged with sex crimes involving two Farmington children as more information surfaces about the Concord resident described by a prosecutor as a "serial predator."

The latest charges against Pincoske emerged from Strafford County, where he faces four felonies. Allegations include him paying two 17-year-old girls to engage in sex acts in Farmington in 2020.

Pincoske, 47, was arrested in Concord last week on felony sexual assault charges and charges of manufacturing child sexual abuse images.

Most of those charges involved 14- and 15-year-old girls. At the time, a prosecutor called him a "serial predator."

A husband and father of two, Pincoske lived on North Spring Street and was a volunteer assistant basketball coach at Colby-Sawyer College until the charges surfaced. He has been jailed since his Feb. 8 arrest.

The latest charges out of Strafford County aren't unexpected. Concord authorities mentioned Pincoske's alleged contact with the Farmington girls when they arrested him last week.

At the time, they said the Farmington matter was under investigation.

Farmington police signed an arrest affidavit against Pincoske on Monday. His defense attorney, Peter McGrath, was not available for immediate comment.

He faces two charges involving child sexual abuse images and two of paying to observe sex with persons under the age of 18.

According to Farmington police, Pincoske used social media, including Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, to reach out to one of the two girls. He arranged a meeting with one of the girls and encouraged her to bring a friend.

During the fall of 2020, he placed $150 on the dashboard of his car and climbed into the backseat of the car, where the crime allegedly took place.

The friend later shared a diary entry with the school resource officer at her high school. "I see you in my nightmares. I feel your hands caress my body still in a way that no girl would enjoy," the entry reads.

According to the diary, Pincoske told her he had a beautiful wife, two kids, a nice house and rescued pets, and he was worried she would ruin his life.