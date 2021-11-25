More charges filed against ex-Pleasantville officer accused of having sexual contact with teenager

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation filed additional charges against a former Pleasantville police officer, Alec Veatch, who is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

Veatch, 24, was arrested on Nov. 15 and originally charged with one count each of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor. He now faces an additional count each of enticing a minor charge and lascivious acts with a minor.

He's also now charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Veatch had the girl in his patrol car as a ride-along until his shift ended around midnight on Nov. 12.

Between 12:20 and 1:30 a.m., Veatch contacted the girl via phone and text message, according to the complaint, and the two talked about a plan that would let the girl leave her house and meet with Veatch.

"Veatch concocted and fabricated a story concerning a need to see (the girl) reference an official police matter," the complaint said. "Veatch contacted (the girl's) mother under false pretense and told her he need to pick the minor back up in order to complete a witness statement reference an event (the girl) witnessed earlier in the night during the ride-along."

Veatch — who was off duty at the time — picked the girl up from her home in a patrol car between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Veatch took the girl to the Pleasantville Police Department where they had contact that was "sexual in nature," the complaint said. The police department had the interaction between Veatch and the girl on video.

"Veatch was seen on video placing (the victim) in a 'sleeper hold,' causing the minor to momentarily pass out," according to the criminal complaint. "This affiant knows from his training and experience that placing someone in a 'sleeper hold' is dangerous and can cause serious injury due the lack of blood flow to the brain and air to the lungs."

Iowa DCI interviewed Veatch, who admitted that he was in a romantic relationship with the teenage girl and lied to the girl's mother in order to see her again.

He was aware of the girl's age, according to the complaint.

Veatch was booked into the Jasper County Jail and later released on bond.

