More charges filed against former teacher, coach accused of sexually assaulting children

Another alleged victim is coming forward with sexual assault allegations against a former teacher and youth sports coach.

Eric Fairman, 26, is facing 11 additional charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a facility.

There are now eight victims who say Fairman sexually abused them.

According to police paperwork, when asked what happened during an interview, the latest victim said “he did everything he did to the other kids to me.”

In the criminal complaint, the victim details several incidents of sexual abuse at both the victim’s home and Fairman’s home.

