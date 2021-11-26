More charges filed against former P'ville officer

Nov. 26—KNOXVILLE — Additional charges have been filed against a former Pleasantville Police Department officer, state authorities said Wednesday.

Alec Veatch, 24, of Norwalk, was arrested at his home on Nov. 15 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said they added charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

The new charges, investigators say, relate to an incident from the evening of Nov. 11 into the morning of Nov. 12 that was caught on video.

Veatch had a 15-year-old minor as a ride-long during his shift that began on Nov. 11, according to court filings. After Veatch's shift had ended, he dropped off the minor at home but they stayed in contact via telephone and text message.

Police say after Veatch told the minor child's mother the minor had to return to the station to fill out a witness statement, he drove the minor in his patrol vehicle to the police station where inappropriate sexual contact was observed on video surveillance.

Court filings say Veatch admitted to the encounter, and that he had been in a romantic relationship with the 15-year-old at the time of the incident.

According to court filings from police, during the encounter Veatch placed the minor into a "sleeper hold," causing them to momentarily pass out.

Veatch is now being held at the Mahaska County Jail

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.