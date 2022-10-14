More charges filed against Forrester-Westad

Oct. 14—BUTLER TWP. — Another police agency has filed charges against Joshua Forrester-Westad following his failed efforts to elude capture by authorities Wednesday.

The latest criminal complaint filed Friday by Butler Township police involves a stolen vehicle from Jenkins Township, a pursuit on Interstate 81 through a construction zone with speeds topping 100 mph, a fiery crash, a lost police canine during a night search in woods and the recovery of stolen catalytic converters.

Forrester-Westad, 40, address listed as homeless, was arraigned on the Butler Township police complaint by District Judge David A. Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on 16 total counts, including receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid capture, risking a catastrophe, theft, escape, possessing instruments of crime and reckless endangerment to name a few. Barilla set his bail on the latest charges at $150,000.

Forrester-Westad was captured Wednesday after he initiated a chase when a Plains Township police officer spotted him near an unoccupied motorcycle near the Red Roof Inn on state Route 315. The officer was aware Forrester-Westad was wanted by several police agencies.

Court records filed this week allege Forrester-Westad initiated a chase through woods, heavily traveled highways and properties of businesses along route 315 and 309.

During Wednesday's chase, Plains Township police became aware Forrester-Westad was staying at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Route 315. When officers knocked on the door, Forrester-Westad allegedly jumped out a second floor window, stole a dump truck and initiated a pursuit that ended in the Mineral Springs apartment complex off Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Forrester-Westad's girlfriend, Jessica Bullock, 21, address listed as Exeter, was inside the motel room and detained as police said she was wanted by the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office.

Forrester-Westad was eventually captured in the Motorworld vehicle dealership complex.

Butler Township police allege Forrester-Westad initiated a pursuit when a township police officer became suspicious of a slow moving vehicle in the area of Hunter Highway Self Storage at North Hunter Highway and Maces Road at about 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. Police in court records say the self storage unit had been targeted by thieves.

Forrester-Westad turned onto Interstate 81 north and accelerated at a high rate of speed reaching a top speed of 114 mph through a construction zone striking multiple construction cones, court records say.

Police say Forrester-Westad crashed the vehicle, a Buick reported stolen from an insurance company in Jenkins Township, in the median and fled on foot with Bullock and another woman. The Buick erupted into flames as police later learned the vehicle's identification number was hidden by cardboard taped and glued over it, court records say.

During a night search of woods for Forrester-Westad, a police canine became separated from its handler but later found.

Bullock and the other woman were detained at the rest stop along I-81 when they were found sitting on a bench.

Police in court records say they recovered catalytic converters, power and hand tools, drug paraphernalia, and Bullock's identification card inside the burned Buick. The catalytic converters were stolen when cut from vehicles at an auto body shop in Butler Township, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre Township police, which has charged Forrester-Westad with stealing merchandise from stores, reported he is known to flee from police and has violent tendencies.

State police at Wilkes-Barre had been searching for Forrester-Westad since an arrest warrant was issued for him on June 28 charging him with fleeing a crash on I-81 in Duryea on April 27.

Court records say Forrester-Westad was with Bullock driving a stolen 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with a license plate registered to a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer when he crashed into another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-81. State police said the Chevrolet was stolen from a scrap yard in Scranton.

As for Wednesday's chase, Plains Township police charged Forrester-Westad with fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft, flight to avoid apprehension and escape.