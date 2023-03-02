More charges filed against Georgetown man after wife's shooting in Sellersburg

Mar. 1—FLOYD COUNTY — A Georgetown man accused of shooting his wife in the chest in Clark County last week is now facing additional charges in Floyd County.

Jordan Cunningham, 22, was charged Tuesday in Floyd County with felonies for aggravated battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The probable cause affidavit in the case said Cunningham's wife told police Cunningham attacked her at their home in Georgetown on Feb. 20 before shooting her at a family member's home in Sellersburg the same day.

"Generally we take domestic violence seriously, and if anyone is in a domestic violence relationship we encourage you to get help," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said Wednesday, "...no one should have to live in a relationship where they fear physical harm."

Court records indicate Cunningham was sending the victim threatening text messages all day before the shooting on Feb. 20, then physically attacked her inside their home in Floyd County while she was trying to leave to go to a family member's home in Sellersburg.

After the shooting, a doctor at University of Louisville Hospital told the victim she'd sustained multiple broken ribs on Feb. 20, and those injuries were not related to the gunshot wounds later in the day. The domestic battery charge is related to the rib injuries.

Last week the Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested Cunningham at the Autumn Ridge subdivision in Sellersburg in connection with the shooting.

Cunningham faces charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in Clark County.