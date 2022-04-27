More charges filed against Ian Freeman, Aria DiMezzo in bitcoin case

Apr. 27—A federal grand jury returned new charges Monday against Keene libertarian activists Ian Freeman and Aria DiMezzo for allegedly operating an illegal bitcoin business.

The new charges come a little more than a year after the FBI arrested Freeman and DiMezzo, as well as four other New Hampshire residents, in connection with a virtual currency-exchange operation prosecutors say handled more than $10 million in transactions over several years. Around the time of their arrest in March 2021, the FBI conducted several searches in Keene, including properties linked to Free Keene, a libertarian activist group with ties to some of the defendants.

Earlier this month, three of the six co-defendants — Renee and Andrew Spinella, both of Derry, and a Keene man who legally changed his name from Richard Paul to Nobody — each pleaded guilty to a single charge of wire fraud. The government on Tuesday dismissed charges against Colleen Fordham of Alstead.

Whereas Freeman previously faced 11 charges, he now faces 25. And DiMezzo, who previously faced two charges, now faces nine.

The superseding indictment — which overrides the previous indictment but realleges many of the same charges — filed in U.S. District Court in Concord charges Freeman with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business, operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, 12 counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, four counts of attempting to evade taxes and continuing financial-crimes enterprise.

That indictment charges DiMezzo with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business as well as operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Freeman, who is known for his libertarian activism and the radio program "Free Talk Live," and DiMezzo have pleaded not guilty to previous charges. Both said Wednesday they plan to plead not guilty to the new charges as well.

"We're not surprised. We knew that [prosecutors] were threatening more charges if we didn't take their plea offers," Freeman said. "That is how the government tends to do these things; they intimidate people, they threaten people."

He said the government had offered to drop the charge of continuing financial-crimes enterprise, which carries a 10-year minimum sentence, if he pleaded guilty to other charges.

DiMezzo also said she was aware new charges were forthcoming.

"[Prosecutors] made it pretty clear that the options that people had were to take a plea deal or face additional charges," she said.

Mark Sisti, a lawyer representing Freeman, said the superseding indictment "doesn't change much of anything" and Freeman still plans to take his case to trial. Jury selection for the defendants' trial is set to begin Nov. 1, according to court documents.

Most notable in the new indictment is a notice of forfeiture, which lists dozens of assets — including physical bitcoins, miscellaneous coins and ingots of precious metals, as well as thousands of dollars in cash — that the government would seize from Freeman, should he be found guilty, Sisti said.

Sisti said he is unaware whether the Spinellas and Nobody's guilty pleas will result in additional evidence.

The superseding indictment alleges Freeman and DiMezzo advertised virtual currency for sale online through websites including LocalBitcoins.com and operated virtual currency ATMs, or kiosks, in New Hampshire.

According to the government, Freeman, DiMezzo and other co-defendants used personal bank accounts and accounts in the names of purported religious entities — including the Shire Free Church, the Crypto Church of NH, the Church of the Invisible Hand and the Reformed Satanic Church — to conceal the nature of their business while directing customers to falsely report that they were donating to churches or buying rare coins, not purchasing cryptocurrency. The new indictment alleges that Freeman paid others to open these accounts.

Freeman also profited through these cryptocurrency transactions from people he knew were defrauded through "romance scams," according to the superseding indictment. Such scams are a type of wire fraud where a perpetrator uses online, email, text or telephone communications to deceive others into sending money and property, the court document states.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald has previously alleged that "hordes of cybercriminals" bought virtual currency from Freeman in an effort to avoid detection by banks and government regulators.

The government has also claimed in court documents that Freeman allowed an undercover agent to exchange around $20,000 in cash for bitcoin after the agent told him he was dealing drugs. Sisti, Freeman's lawyer, has previously told The Sentinel he doesn't know where the government's claim about an undercover agent is coming from, and said he has seen evidence of Freeman refusing to deal with criminals.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS