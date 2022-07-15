More charges filed against man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in Piqua

Jul. 15—More charges were filed Thursday against a 36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two boys in Piqua.

Steven Douglas Hilleary of Piqua was arraigned Thursday in Miami County Municipal Court for six counts of rape, two days after he was arraigned for one count each of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said Wednesday that Hilleary is accused of sexual abuse involving brothers ages 13 and 8 reported to have happened "over a span of time" at a Piqua home. The boys are known to Hilleary, who pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

Grove said on Wednesday that additional charges were to be filed Thursday in the case, which remains under investigation.

Hilleary is held on a $250,000 bond in the Miami County Jail, where he has been since his late Monday night arrest by Piqua police.