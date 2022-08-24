More charges filed against Tremont dentist; 7 more women allege sexual misconduct

Aug. 24—State police at Schuylkill Haven have filed additional sex-related charges against a dentist with a Tremont practice.

Dr. Scott M. Parkinson, 58, of 160 Brookshire Lane, East Brunswick Twp., was originally charged on Aug. 2.

Trooper Justin Bedford said those charges stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct involving a patient and an employee at Tremont Dentistry offices at 20 E. Laurel St.

Bedford said that Parkinson had inappropriately touched the females without their consent.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2017 and 2022.

Since Parkinson was charged, seven more women have stepped forward, Bedford said.

He said the new alleged victims ranged in age from 26 to 58.

Parkinson was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont, on numerous charges relating to the new allegations, Bedford said.

Rossi set the bail amount at $50,000, unsecured.

Bedford said that police believe that Parkinson has been engaging in sexual misconduct for a considerable amount of time and that there may be more victims.

Anyone with additional information about Parkinson should contact state police at 570-754-4600 and refer to incident PA2022-940052, according to Bedford.

A preliminary hearing on charges filed in the initial case had been scheduled for Aug. 11 before Rossi, but that hearing was continued until 1 p.m. Oct. 6.

Court papers say the preliminary hearing on the new charges will also be held at that time.