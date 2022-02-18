More charges filed in 'grab-and-run' thefts that hit Best Buy stores on Black Friday

Feb. 17—Anoka County authorities have charged 10 suspects in the mass grab-and-run theft of $5,600 of electronics from a Best Buy store in Blaine on Black Friday.

Blaine police said Thursday that several tips, hours of surveillance and social media searches led detectives to the eight adults and two juveniles suspected of the thefts at the Best Buy at Northtown Mall.

The Anoka County attorney's office has charged the following with felony theft: Raymone Wright, 22, of Minneapolis; Nathaniel Spears, 27, of Albany, Minn.; Shaimee Robinson-Love, 18, of Bloomington; Na' Touri Ross, 19, of Minneapolis; Rolanda Lott, 38, of Roseville; Iyahanna Turner, 19, Minneapolis; Myeisha Hall, 20, Brooklyn Park; and Mijuanna Mapp, 19, of Winona, Minn. Prosecutors charged the two juveniles with felony theft by juvenile petitions.

Wright, Spears, Robinson-Love and Ross are among six suspects charged with felony theft Jan. 28 in Ramsey County for allegedly stealing electronics valued at $7,356 from the Best Buy in Maplewood, also on Black Friday.

Last week, the Dakota County attorney's office charged Wright, Robinson-Love, Mapp, Ross and Spears with felony theft for allegedly stealing goods valued at about $13,100 from the Best Buy at Burnsville Center on Black Friday. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

According to Blaine police, on Nov. 26 a group of 14 men, women and juveniles entered the Best Buy at 300 Northtown Drive N.E. and grabbed TVs, tablets, hoverboards and other electronics and ran out of the store.

Detectives soon learned the same group of suspects could be responsible for similar thefts at the Best Buy stores in Maplewood and Burnsville and at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Richfield on the same day. Detectives from Blaine, Maplewood and Burnsville worked together, identifying suspects from surveillance video compared with several of their Facebook posts.

An anonymous tipster had told police that Wright was involved and associated with a Facebook page named "Run Outs by Ralai" that bragged of organized retail thefts. The tipster said Wright had been on Facebook Live showing merchandise stolen from the stores, according to the Ramsey County criminal complaint.

Wright, listed as male in court documents, said he identified as a transgender woman who went by the name of Ra'Lasia Wright.

The page boasted, "This is a lifestyle and I'm proud to say I'm the first certified booster with a LLC. Run Outs by Ralai offer the best boosting service in Minnesota. We are planning to expand this year to offer shipping services to other states as well but for now it's local and we are getting everything y'all need (clothes, shoes, food, housing supplies, and many more) NO STORE IS TOO BIG NO STORE IS TO SMALL RUN OUTS BY RALAI WILL DUST THEM ALL. — Ra'Lasia"

When officers went to Wright's home, they found a Ford Edge with Florida license plates that was involved in the thefts, according to the complaint. A search of the vehicle revealed an anti-theft device used by Best Buy stores.

Wright admitted to being at the stores but denied stealing anything, according to the complaint.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evanstold told reporters in December that in recent years the agency has seen an increase in the number of organized crime rings that commit large thefts at retail stores. The stolen merchandise ends up for sale on online marketplaces, he said.