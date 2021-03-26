More charges for mother of 2-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp.

Mar. 26—The mother of a 2-year-old boy who police say shot himself at a Harrison Twp. home earlier this month is facing more felony charges.

Allysa Howard, 20, was reindicted Thursday and summoned to appear April 5 for her arraignment in Montgomery Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine.

The indictment comes two days after she was arraigned on one count of endangering children, for which a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf during her Tuesday appearance, court records show.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies and Harrison Twp. medics responded March 6 to Gant Drive after a 911 caller reported that a 2-year-old boy had been shot.

A woman told deputies she was sleeping on a sofa when she heard a gunshot and found the boy shot and standing in the hallway, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. She added that before calling 911 she had to wake Howard, who had been the only person in the bedroom with her son.

Deputies found the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest area. Medics took him to Dayton Children's Hospital.

Another boy in the house who heard the gunshot told deputies that the gun belonged to Howard, according to court records.

"[He] said Allysa was a rapper and she had the gun for protection," the affidavit read.

During a search of the bedroom, deputies reported they found a Taurus .380 caliber model LCL and suspected drugs.

Howard's second indictment indicates the drugs found were methamphetamine and clonazolam, which is an anticonvulsant sometimes used to treat panic disorder, in addition to less than five grams of cocaine.

Howard posted bond and is free from the Montgomery County Jail on electronic monitoring.

The 2-year-old boy was last reported to be recovering at Dayton Children's Hospital.