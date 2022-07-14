More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Homebuyers have stopped mortgage payments on at least 100 projects in more than 50 cities as of Wednesday, according to researcher China Real Estate Information Corp. That’s up from 58 projects on Tuesday and only 28 on Monday, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts including Shujin Chen.

“The names on the list doubled every day in the past three days,” Chen wrote in a note published Thursday. “The incident would dampen buyer sentiment, especially for presold products offered by private developers given the higher risk on delivery, and weigh on the gradual sales recovery.”

The payment refusals underscore how the storm engulfing China’s property sector is now affecting hundreds of thousands of average citizens, posing a threat to social stability ahead of a Communist Party Congress later this year. Chinese banks already grappling with challenges from liquidity stress among developers now also have to brace for homebuyer defaults.

The delayed projects make up about 1% of China’s total mortgage balance, according to Jefferies. Should every buyer default, that would lead to a 388 billion yuan ($58 billion) increase in non-performing loans, Chen said. The report didn’t give any estimate for how many buyers are snubbing repayments.

Shares of China’s banks extended their recent decline Thursday, with the CSI 300 Banks Index falling as much as 3.3%. A Bloomberg Intelligence index of Chinese developer stocks slid as much as 2.7%.

Analysts believe that a drop in home values may be another driver for the refusal to meet mortgage payments. “Investors are concerned about the spread of mortgage payment snubs to buyers, simply due to lower property prices, and the impact on property sales,” Chen wrote.

Average selling prices of properties in nearby projects in 2022 were on average 15% lower than purchase costs in the past three years, Citigroup Inc. analysts said in a note on Wednesday. China’s home prices fell for a ninth month in May, with June figures set for release Friday.

The crisis engulfing Chinese developers is reaching a new phase, with a debt selloff expanding to firms once deemed safe from the cash crunch, including Country Garden Holdings Co., the largest builder by sales.

While rising non-performing loans for Chinese banks are “manageable” for now, “more risk events are likely to come, at the backdrop of China’s growth slowdown, residents’ expectation of worse future income, and shrinking property sales,” affecting China’s social stability, Jefferies’s Chen said.

Presale Risks

Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts said the refusal to pay mortgages stems from the widespread practice in China of selling homes before they’re built. Confidence that projects will be completed has weakened as developers’ cash woes intensified.

Even before the crisis, developers only delivered around 60% of homes they presold between 2013 and 2020, while outstanding mortgage loans rose by 26.3 trillion yuan, Nomura analysts including Ting Lu wrote in a note Wednesday.

“Presales carry mounting risks for developers, homebuyers, the financial system and the macro economy,” Lu wrote. Failure to build homes on time reduces households’ willingness to buy new properties, and rising raw material prices may mean funds from presales are insufficient to construct them.

“We are especially concerned about the financial impact of the homebuyers’ ‘stopping mortgage repayments’ movement,” Ting wrote. “China’s property downturn may finally adversely affect onshore financial institutions after hitting the offshore high-yield dollar bond market.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Recession Fears Drive Bond-Fund Playbooks in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of a global recession is sending money managers scrambling to rework their portfolios -- nowhere more so than in emerging Asian bonds which have already been hammered this year by accelerating inflation and slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Righ

  • China trade surplus surges to record as exports accelerate

    China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth picked up after anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai were lifted and shippers moved a backlog of cargo. In a sign of Chinese economic weakness, imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion, pushing up the trade surplus by 90% from a year ago. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 56% over a year ago as Beijing took advantage of price cuts offered by the Kremlin after Washington and Europe suspended most of their own purchases to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rate Shock Has Economists Questioning Bank of Canada’s Rosy View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s decision to deliver the biggest interest rate hike in a generation hasn’t sapped his optimism about the nation’s outlook.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

  • US draws China’s ire with latest Navy transit through South China Sea

    In a written statement Wednesday, China said its military had “driven away” a U.S. destroyer that sailed illegally into territorial waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea the previous day, an accusation Washington swiftly pushed back on. The U.S. Navy said the destroyer “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China…

  • Trial set to begin for man who allegedly kidnapped woman outside Boston bar, held her captive

    The trial in the case of a man who allegedly kidnapped a young woman outside of a popular Boston bar and held her captive in his apartment for days is slated to begin.

  • JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Cost of Production May Be Down to $13,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s cost of production has dropped from about $24,000 at the start of June to around $13,000 now, which may be seen as a negative for pricing, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike Af

  • China's EV makers choose Qualcomm cockpit chip amid nation's push for tech self-sufficiency

    A powerful chip from US semiconductor giant Qualcomm is touted by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers as one of the main selling points of their latest models, showing China's continued reliance on American core technologies. In its promotional materials, major Chinese EV maker Li Auto highlighted the smart cockpit of its recently launched flagship L9 model, which is powered by two Snapdragon SA8155P chips - part of Qualcomm's range of 7-nanometre automotive semiconductors. Zeerkr, a new energy

  • Millennials and Gen Z are better off returning to office, says future of work expert

    It's time to log off Zoom. LinkedIn's first chief HR officer says coming into the office will help Gen Z and millennials feel more connected to work.

  • Mexico says it expects to receive $40 billion U.S. investment through 2024

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. companies plan to invest $40 billion in Mexico between now and 2024, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told U.S. and Mexican executives on Wednesday in a meeting aimed at quelling concerns over the country's investment climate. Billions of dollars in foreign investment in Mexico have been held up by disputes between companies and the government as Lopez Obrador tightens state control of the energy market. Mexican billionaire magnate Carlos Slim, who was at the breakfast event, said there was an urgent need for large investments to help reduce the country's import dependency.

  • As costs rise, buy now pay later plans are increasingly attractive

    As the cost of living skyrockets post-pandemic, more and more companies are entering into the pay-over-time loans space, tapping opportunities in one of Africa's nascent but quickly-growing industries.

  • Prime Day fashion deals on clothes, shoes, bags, sunglasses and more

    With discounts on everything from workout leggings and summer dresses to sandals and swimwear, there's plenty of deals to be found.

  • Sri Lanka's president flees to the Maldives amid massive protests

    The protesters stormed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office after the president fled the country without resigning.

  • Sinch Plunge Wipes Out $1.3 Billion After Profit Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinch AB shares plunged for a second day, earlier erasing as much as $1.3 billion of market value, as the Swedish cloud-based platform provider warned that a “reassessment” of certain historical costs will hit second-quarter profit.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoBiden Administration to Again Extend t

  • Inflation Data Aren’t the Fed’s Biggest Problem Anymore

    Twitter asks Delaware Court of Chancery to enforce Musk deal, Google is latest tech giant to slow hiring in 2022, Heathrow’s passenger limits are another sign of the travel times, and other news to start your day.

  • Las Vegas Strip Gets Good and Bad News About Its NBA Dreams

    Sin City has become one of the top sports destinations in the world and another major player has its eye on the Strip.

  • Singapore's crypto aspirations shaken by Three Arrows collapse

    Singapore's ambitious cryptocurrency sector, by some measures Asia-Pacific's largest, faces an uncertain future after the recent collapse of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, a high-profile casualty of the global digital currency downturn. Crypto players in Southeast Asia's financial hub are bracing for further bankruptcies and legal tussles, and expect that regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose welcoming approach helped to attract firms from China, India and elsewhere, may become less accommodating. "After recent events it appears likely that the MAS will get tougher on crypto and digital assets," said Hoi Tak Leung, a senior technology sector lawyer at Ashurst.

  • National emblem: India rejects criticism over ‘snarling’ lion statue

    A statue of India's national emblem on top of the new parliament building has raised eyebrows.

  • Russia continues attempts to capture towns and villages on border between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022, 08:31 Russian occupying forces continue to conduct artillery and rocket strikes in order to capture villages and towns situated on the administrative border between Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and to blockade the bigger cities in the area.

  • US Budget Gap Narrowed by Record $1.7 Trillion Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- Higher tax revenues and the phasing out of pandemic-relief spending chopped the US federal government’s budget deficit by a record $1.7 trillion in the first nine months of the fiscal year.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point

  • Wall Street’s fiercest short-seller was cheering on Musk’s Twitter bid 2 months ago. Now it sees ‘a credible threat to Musk’s empire’

    About two months ago, Hindenburg Research tweeted at Elon Musk about the Twitter deal. “We think you get this done. Just at a more reasonable price.” How times change.